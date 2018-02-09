Thousands of students set to join #10kTalks for National Apprenticeship Week 2018

National Apprenticeship Week 2018 (#NAW2018) is now just 4 weeks away, taking place from 5 to 9 March 2018 and will bring together those passionate about apprenticeships to encourage more people to choose apprenticeships as a fast-track to a great career and business growth.

Now in its 11th year, the theme of National Apprenticeship Week is Apprenticeships Work and is designed to showcase how apprenticeships work for employers, individuals, local communities and the wider economy, whilst giving opportunity to showcase the great work of forward-thinking and successful apprenticeship employers.

Across the country, schools are signing up to invite passionate current and former apprentices to talk to their students about their experience. Similarly, apprentices and former apprentices are joining the #10kTalks movement to share their own success stories with the next generation of talent in local schools.

Amy Grange, former degree apprentice and now Oracle Applications Consultant at Capgemini is just one of many taking part in #10kTalks. She said

My career began 5 years ago when I started my apprenticeship with Capgemini and as part of my role I deliver talks to young people considering an apprenticeship. I was delighted to be invited back to my own school, it really made me realise how far I’ve come with my apprenticeship and how valuable an apprenticeship can be.

Sue Husband, Director of the National Apprenticeship Service, added:

It’s fantastic to see so many already joining the 10,000 talks movement ahead of National Apprenticeship Week. But we want to see even more come on board to inspire apprentices of the future. We know there are countless current and former apprentices up and down the country who, just like Amy, have a great story to tell. If that’s you, or someone you know, sign up to join #10kTalks - you have the power to ensure more young people learn about the great benefits of apprenticeships. We’re also calling on schools to join the movement. Welcoming back a former student or other local apprentice is a great way to showcase to your students how an apprenticeship can kick off a great career.

It’s your week. Everyone passionate about apprenticeships, from a young person just starting their career through to employers, schools, training organisations and partners, has a role to play in National Apprenticeship Week. With your valued support we can celebrate every apprentice across the country, so help us reach 10,000 people with great stories of why apprenticeships work and make this week the most successful yet.

Schools can be a part of the 10,000 talks movement by inviting a passionate apprentice, or former apprentice, to talk to their students about their experience. Support with matching an apprentice ambassador to schools will be given.

Apprentices and former apprentices will be matched with a nearby school to give a talk and share their story, helping to inspire the next generation of apprentices. To find out more and to sign up to deliver a #10kTalks session visit the amazing apprenticeships website.

Employers, schools, colleges, universities, training organisations and partners can access resources and more information about how to get involved with National Apprenticeship Week by visiting the resource portal.

Watch Amy Grange return to her former school to share her own apprenticeships story:

Amy Grange video