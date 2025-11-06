Thousands of British workers deliver world-class armoured fighting vehicle to the British Army

Ajax supports a UK-wide supply chain of more than 230 companies and over 4,100 jobs.

Built in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, it is another demonstration of defence as an engine for economic growth.

First new armoured fighting vehicle to enter service with the British Army in nearly 30 years.

Thousands of skilled workers across the UK have helped equip British soldiers with the world’s most advanced medium weight armoured fighting vehicle.

Ajax has declared Initial Operating Capability (IOC), a key delivery milestone that means it can now deploy a squadron on operations.

A collaborative endeavour between the Army, DE&S and General Dynamics, the six variants of Ajax are built in Merthyr Tydfil while also supporting a UK-wide supply chain of more than 230 companies and over 4,100 jobs.

The work is making defence an engine for economic growth and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change. It follows the commitment for the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

As the first armoured fighting vehicle to enter service with the British Army in nearly 30 years, Ajax has undergone extensive testing over several years including more than 20,000 rounds fired from the 40mm cannon. Trials also included hot and cold training overseas, firing on the move, and driving more than 42,000 kilometres in battlefield missions - the equivalent of driving the circumference of the Earth.

In a further growth benefit, the programme has significant export potential, with active conversations with multiple potential customers already underway. This follows up to £18 billion of export deals to the UK struck in just the last few months, following major announcements to manufacture Type 26 frigates for Norway and Typhoon fighter jets for Türkiye.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

Defence is an engine for growth. AJAX is contributing not only to the economy in South Wales but also UK-wide in the supply chain. We’re exploring the potential to export AJAX. AJAX boasts world-class capabilities and it is a hugely important milestone that the UK-wide suppliers have delivered a vehicle that is safe, effective and truly cutting-edge which will be recognised by allies and adversaries alike.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

Defence investment from the UK Government directly supports thousands of high-quality jobs across every part of Wales. The delivery of hundreds of Ajax vehicles for the Army, made in Merthyr, cements the defence industry’s crucial role in the Welsh economy as we boost investment and growth across the country.

Ajax is a family of 589 tracked, all-terrain armoured vehicles armed with a range of weapons and state of the art sensors, delivering reconnaissance capabilities to identify enemy targets on the battlefield, and giving the British Army the fighting edge on the frontline. It will be at the heart of both the Armoured and Deep Recce Strike Brigades.

Ajax key stats

Max. speed Main weapon No. of vehicles No. of variants 70 km/h Cased telescope 40mm cannon 589 6

Ajax replaces CVR(T) vehicles, which first entered service in 1971, and the new fleet was put through its paces to meet IOC by the Household Cavalry Regiment, based in Bulford, Wiltshire.

Capt John Hutton, Household Cavalry Regiment said:

Driving AJAX is a really noticeable step change from the previous generation of AFVs. Whilst the pure function remains the same, the control mechanism, the responsiveness of the vehicle and the situational awareness granted to a Driver is unlike anything I have driven before.

This gives the Driver unparalleled awareness of their surroundings and far greater ease in controlling the vehicle across ground; 360 vision, previously the monopoly of the Commander in the turret, is now granted to all crew positions.

The vehicles boast a groundbreaking digital software – which allows for spiral development over time - coupled with exceptional lethality and manoeuvrability. With its sophisticated array of sensors, highly digitised and networked system, powerful engine, advanced suspension system, modular armour package and 40mm CT40 cannon, Ajax is the world’s most advanced, medium weight armoured fighting vehicle.

The milestone helps deliver on the Strategic Defence Review by supporting the Army’s ten-fold increase in lethality by harnessing precision firepower, surveillance technology, autonomy, digital connectivity, and data. It is part of a £41 billion investment in British Army equipment and support over the next decade.

Rupert Pearce, National Armaments Director, said: