The NDA summit 2018 drew in a national and international audience of leaders from Government, site stakeholder groups, local authorities and the entire NDA estate to hear about the latest issues and progress in the nuclear industry.

As well as premiering a new Sellafield video, Rebecca also delivered a presentation which showed some of the background and ‘hidden’ work needed to deliver the success of gaining access to the Pile Fuel Cladding Silo.

This is Sellafield

The Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Permanent Secretary Alex Chisholm was at the event and said: