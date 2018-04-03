The VMD Customer Satisfaction Survey 2018: Results

The VMD would like to thank those who took time to respond to our recent independent biennial customer satisfaction survey. We greatly appreciate your time in completing the survey and in providing us with feedback on our performance. We value your feedback as this enables us to further improve.

This survey was undertaken on our behalf by Mo Gannon and Associates Ltd – they are an independent company who provide marketing consultancy and market research, both in UK and internationally, specialising in the agricultural and veterinary industries. The survey was conducted in two parts, the quantitative questionnaire phase was completed in November 2017 and the qualitative phase was completed earlier this year.

There were 131 responses and of those companies responding, 93% showed there was a similar level of overall satisfaction or satisfaction had increased compared to year ago.

We have now received the final results, a summary of which can be seen in the attached slide deck (MS Powerpoint Presentation, 3.51MB) . Over the coming months we will be analysing this feedback to see what further improvements can be made, as well as ensuring that we maintain the high standards reflected within the results.