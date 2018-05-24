The return of Joe and Petunia

Joe and Petunia are back … this time in a dynamic present-day setting. On Thursday 24 May, the MCA launched a new Joe and Petunia short coastal safety film on social media. It showcases a modern version of the original 1960s storyline, complete with dinghy (or dinjy!) sailor and contemporary Petunia.

The footage for the new film was shot off the White Cliffs of Dover back in February, with assistance from Matt Pavitt. Our coastguard rescue officers, helicopter crew and staff did a fantastic job of playing the various roles and our friends at the RNLI provided a lifeboat and crew. Special thanks also to Dover sea sports centre who provided a boat to use as a filming platform and a loan dinghy.

Joe and Petunia