The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2019

96 people have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List for their outstanding contributions to the education and children’s services sectors, or for improving social mobility. The list includes headteachers, governors, teachers, principals, foster carers and many who work with the most disadvantaged in society.

Both Nigel Carrington, Vice-Chancellor of University of the Arts London, and Jon Coles, CEO of United Learning Multi-Academy Trust, have been honoured with the highest accolade and have both been bestowed with a Knighthood.

The key to improving social mobility is giving children and young people confidence by helping them fulfil their potential and the other recipients on this list have all contributed in some way to this from across the education and children’s sector. From Anna-Marie Morrison who has contributed to the apprenticeships agenda, Jane Lees, the lately Chair of the Sex Education Forum and her lifelong work in developing personal, social and health education to Georgios Meliniotis and his 40 year career in teaching A level physics to name but a few.

Education Secretary, Damian Hinds said:

I would like to congratulate all the recipients on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List awards, who have been recognised for their outstanding service to education, or children’s social care, and who are driving social mobility in our society. Social mobility starts with giving young people the confidence to achieve amazing things and cope with the challenges life brings – something I have been championing through my 5 foundations for building character. This list highlights the many committed professionals who are working tirelessly across education and children’s services to deliver better outcomes for young people and students across the country, and I want to personally thank them for their dedication.

Jonathan Slater, Department for Education Permanent Secretary, said:

I send my congratulations to all those who have received an award in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, especially those recognised for their services to children’s social care, driving social mobility and of course education. The contributions of those who appear on this list have made a remarkable impact on the lives of children in education and care, opening them up to opportunities and giving young people the chance to reach their potential.

