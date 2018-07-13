The Planning Inspectorate publishes its 2017/18 Annual Report and Accounts

Today (12 July 2018), The Planning Inspectorate published its Annual Report for 2017/18. The report shows that all targets were met in Wales and a continuing improvement in performance in England but acknowledges there is more to be done to meet customer expectations of the time taken to process some appeals.

Key points from the report include:

The need to change and adapt to meet customers, stakeholders and staff expectations

Investing to provide excellent customer service and tackle timeliness in dealing with hearings and inquiries in England

Improved financial performance

Casework performance in Wales exceeded targets

Casework performance in England is improving but fell short of expectations partly due to an unexpected 13% increase in caseload

All Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) applications determined within statutory timetables

An increase in Local Plan examinations

Sarah Richards, Chief Executive of the Planning Inspectorate said: ” We are continuing to change and adapt to improve the time it takes to determine appeals and meet our customers’ expectations. Changing our processes and IT systems takes time and we must do this without jeopardising our delivery of quality decisions in an open, fair, and impartial manner.”

Sarah added: “A key foundation of our Transformation programme is ensuring our customers receive the service they deserve and to ensure our processes support the Government’s objective to build the homes and infrastructure the country needs.”

