The Ministry of Defence Commercial Delivery Partner

The Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) Commercial Delivery Partner will provide commercial resources for, short-term interim and specialist requirements that meet the timing, location, skill set, experience and security clearance needed.

In January, the MOD went to market for the Commercial Delivery Partner and the successful bidder will be announced later in 2020.

MOD Commercial is in the process of hiring additional civil servants to add capacity and develop enduring capability. However, this will take time and does not provide the agility required to quickly adapt to the changing demands of the procurement pipeline and transformation initiatives.

The Commercial function needs access to flexible resources to work alongside MOD commercial civil servants to deliver transformation and meet its commitments to the Front Line Commands (FLCs).

The Commercial Delivery Partner will be an additional resourcing route available to MOD Commercial, forming part of a blended resourcing solution. A key difference with the CommDP will be access to a pool of re-deployable resources for allocation to new assignments, retaining the experience, skills and knowledge from their other MOD projects.