The Military division of The Queen's Birthday Honours List 2022
Defence personnel have been granted state honours by Her Majesty The Queen in the annual Birthday Honours List.
A number of military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the Armed Forces.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
A huge congratulations to the Service men and women who have been recognised in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List. The awards highlight the talent, commitment and dedication of our incredible Armed Forces.
Our Service personnel continue to be a great source of pride and inspiration for our country. They are the best of us, and it is fantastic to see so many recognised for their hard work.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Companions
Rear Admiral Simon Phillip ASQUITH, OBE
Rear Admiral Iain Stuart LOWER
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commander
- Commodore Melanie ROBINSON, ADC, Royal Naval Reserve
As Officers
Colonel Alistair Scott CARNS, MC
Commander Simon James COX
Commander Paul Andrew JAMIESON
Captain Graham John LOVATT
Commodore Andrew Donald ROSE
As Members
Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) Jason Anthony BIGNELL
Lieutenant Commander Richard BURNS
Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Henry Gibbin FLETCHER
Commander Michael FORRESTER
Lieutenant Commander Nathaniel Charles Shane GEDDES
Lieutenant Commander Amy Francesca GILMORE
Lieutenant Commander Simon HENDERSON
Lieutenant Thomas Robert HORTON
Warrant Officer 1 Amanda KNIGHT
Lieutenant Commander Steven LOVATT
Lieutenant Colonel Jon RIDLEY
Lieutenant Commander Nicholas Charles STRATTON
Commander Nicola WALLACE
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Lieutenant Frederick Joseph MILLER, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer 1 Andrew WALKER, VR, Royal Naval Reserve
Army Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Ralph William WOODDISSE, CBE, MC
As Companions
Major General Andrew Michael ROE
Major General Alexander TAYLOR
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
Brigadier Nigel Christopher ALLISON
Brigadier Jonathan Edward Alexander CHESTNUTT
Brigadier Angus George Costeker FAIR, DSO*, OBE
Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Karl Ryan HARRIS
Brigadier John Robin Greenwell STEPHENSON, OBE
Colonel Nigel Richard Mason TAI
As Officers
Lieutenant Colonel Niall Adrian Edward AYE MAUNG, Royal Army Medical Corps
Brigadier Matthew Timothy George BAZELEY
Colonel Robert Matthew William BURLEY (deceased)
Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Hugh BUXTON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Anne EMMERSON, MBE, The Royal Logistic Corps
Colonel Paul Geoffrey GILBY
Colonel Damian Russel GRIFFIN, TD, VR, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew HADFIELD, MBE, The Rifles
Lieutenant Colonel Nicola Jane MACLEOD, MBE, Royal Army Medical Corps
Colonel Sandra Annette NICHOLSON, Army Cadet Force
Captain (now Major) Gavin Henderson PATON, The Rifles
As Members
Warrant Officer Class 2 Barry APPLETON, VR, The Royal Dragoon Guards, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Sally Yvonne ARTHURTON, Royal Corps of Signals
Second Lieutenant (now Lieutenant) Joshua Jamal BELL, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Darren Michael BISHOP, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Major Thomas Henry BLAIR, The Ranger Regiment
Captain Harpreet Kaur CHANDI, Royal Army Medical Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 James Ashley COOPER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Major Daniel Peter CORNWELL, The Royal Logistic Corps
Corporal (now Sergeant) Ross William DANIELS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Corporal Aristotle Kwaasi DJIN, Corps of Royal Engineers
Captain Lorraine Anne DOTCHIN, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Major Simon Aubrey FARMER, Corps of Royal Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Simon FRANCIS, Intelligence Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Maximillian John Cameron GARRETY, VR, The Royal Wessex Yeomanry, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Matthew GOODCHILD, The Parachute Regiment
Captain Robert David GOODMAN, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Captain Kevin Edward HALEY, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
Corporal Christopher Charles HAMMOND, Army Air Corps
Major Joshua Mark HEAD, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Captain Daniel James HERBERT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Captain Philip Michael HIGH, The Royal Logistic Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Jamie Robert HUTCH, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Matthew Stephen JOHNS, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Major Matthew James KEOGH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Edward Alexander Rhodes LYONS, The Yorkshire Regiment
Warrant Officer Class 1 James MACRAE, Royal Corps of Signals
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Matthew Royston MALLETT, Royal Corps of Signals
Acting Major (now Major) Jack Andrew MILLAR, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Richard David MOODY, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
Lieutenant Liam Gregory MORRISSEY, General Service Corps, Army Reserve
Captain Imogen Louise MOULD, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Karl Douglas PARFITT, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Anthony John PARKER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Major Frederick John PITTO, The Royal Gibraltar Regiment
Warrant Officer Class 2 Christopher RENSHAW, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 1 Alan John ROBERTSON, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police), Army Reserve
Major Nicholas Brian ROGERSON, The Parachute Regiment
Major Gordon Macdonald ROWAN, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Major James Allan SPELLING, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Michael John STEWART, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Nathan Giles TYLER, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Elaine Susan WALKER, Royal Army Medical Corps
Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Felicia Marcellas WATKINSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Major Christine Jean WOODS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
Lieutenant Colonel Lynn Strachan ADAM, ARRC, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Rose Kathleen DURRANT, TD VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen Ann HIGGINS, VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Simon Charles HUNT, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Major Lee Paul PATCHELL, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul STEVENS, VR, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Knight Commander
- Air Marshal Richard John KNIGHTON, CB
As Companions
Air Vice-Marshal (The Venerable) John Raymond ELLIS, QHC
Air Vice-Marshal Lincoln Scott TAYLOR, OBE
Air Vice-Marshal Garry TUNNICLIFFE, CVO
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Antonia MARSHALL
Air Commodore David Cyril MCLOUGHLIN, OBE
Air Commodore Patrick Keiran O’DONNELL, OBE
As Officers
Group Captain Mark Robert BAKER
Group Captain John Desmond CURNOW
Wing Commander Manjeet Singh GHATAORA
Group Captain James Jonathan HANSON
Wing Commander James Patrick LENNIE, MBE
As Members
Acting Flight Sergeant Christopher Francis BELL
Squadron Leader Adele EBBS-BROWN
Wing Commander Paul Charles COX
Flight Lieutenant Owen DAVIES
Squadron Leader William Richmond GIBSON
Sergeant David Andrew GITTINS
Flight Sergeant Adele GOOD
Warrant Officer Brian HAGAN
Squadron Leader Carl Matthew HAMILTON-REED
Acting Corporal Lucy Jane HOUSEGO
Squadron Leader Matthew Martin LEE
Warrant Officer Charles MCKNIGHT
Wing Commander James ROYCROFT
Warrant Officer Robert Andrew WILLIAMS
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
Group Captain Diane Wendy LAMB
Wing Commander Nina Louise ROSE
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Wing Commander Eleanor Catherine HEREFORD
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
Squadron Leader Michael James CAIRNS
Wing Commander Howard Stanley LEADER