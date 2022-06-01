The Military division of The Queen's Birthday Honours List 2022

A number of military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the Armed Forces.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

A huge congratulations to the Service men and women who have been recognised in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List. The awards highlight the talent, commitment and dedication of our incredible Armed Forces. Our Service personnel continue to be a great source of pride and inspiration for our country. They are the best of us, and it is fantastic to see so many recognised for their hard work.

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Companions

Rear Admiral Simon Phillip ASQUITH, OBE

Rear Admiral Iain Stuart LOWER

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commander

Commodore Melanie ROBINSON, ADC, Royal Naval Reserve

As Officers

Colonel Alistair Scott CARNS, MC

Commander Simon James COX

Commander Paul Andrew JAMIESON

Captain Graham John LOVATT

Commodore Andrew Donald ROSE

As Members

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) Jason Anthony BIGNELL

Lieutenant Commander Richard BURNS

Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Henry Gibbin FLETCHER

Commander Michael FORRESTER

Lieutenant Commander Nathaniel Charles Shane GEDDES

Lieutenant Commander Amy Francesca GILMORE

Lieutenant Commander Simon HENDERSON

Lieutenant Thomas Robert HORTON

Warrant Officer 1 Amanda KNIGHT

Lieutenant Commander Steven LOVATT

Lieutenant Colonel Jon RIDLEY

Lieutenant Commander Nicholas Charles STRATTON

Commander Nicola WALLACE

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Lieutenant Frederick Joseph MILLER, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer 1 Andrew WALKER, VR, Royal Naval Reserve

Army Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Ralph William WOODDISSE, CBE, MC

As Companions

Major General Andrew Michael ROE

Major General Alexander TAYLOR

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Brigadier Nigel Christopher ALLISON

Brigadier Jonathan Edward Alexander CHESTNUTT

Brigadier Angus George Costeker FAIR, DSO*, OBE

Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Karl Ryan HARRIS

Brigadier John Robin Greenwell STEPHENSON, OBE

Colonel Nigel Richard Mason TAI

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Niall Adrian Edward AYE MAUNG, Royal Army Medical Corps

Brigadier Matthew Timothy George BAZELEY

Colonel Robert Matthew William BURLEY (deceased)

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Hugh BUXTON, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Anne EMMERSON, MBE, The Royal Logistic Corps

Colonel Paul Geoffrey GILBY

Colonel Damian Russel GRIFFIN, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew HADFIELD, MBE, The Rifles

Lieutenant Colonel Nicola Jane MACLEOD, MBE, Royal Army Medical Corps

Colonel Sandra Annette NICHOLSON, Army Cadet Force

Captain (now Major) Gavin Henderson PATON, The Rifles

As Members

Warrant Officer Class 2 Barry APPLETON, VR, The Royal Dragoon Guards, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Sally Yvonne ARTHURTON, Royal Corps of Signals

Second Lieutenant (now Lieutenant) Joshua Jamal BELL, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Darren Michael BISHOP, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Major Thomas Henry BLAIR, The Ranger Regiment

Captain Harpreet Kaur CHANDI, Royal Army Medical Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 James Ashley COOPER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Daniel Peter CORNWELL, The Royal Logistic Corps

Corporal (now Sergeant) Ross William DANIELS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Corporal Aristotle Kwaasi DJIN, Corps of Royal Engineers

Captain Lorraine Anne DOTCHIN, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Major Simon Aubrey FARMER, Corps of Royal Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Simon FRANCIS, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Maximillian John Cameron GARRETY, VR, The Royal Wessex Yeomanry, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew GOODCHILD, The Parachute Regiment

Captain Robert David GOODMAN, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Captain Kevin Edward HALEY, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Corporal Christopher Charles HAMMOND, Army Air Corps

Major Joshua Mark HEAD, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Captain Daniel James HERBERT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Captain Philip Michael HIGH, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Jamie Robert HUTCH, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Matthew Stephen JOHNS, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Major Matthew James KEOGH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Edward Alexander Rhodes LYONS, The Yorkshire Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 1 James MACRAE, Royal Corps of Signals

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Matthew Royston MALLETT, Royal Corps of Signals

Acting Major (now Major) Jack Andrew MILLAR, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Richard David MOODY, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Lieutenant Liam Gregory MORRISSEY, General Service Corps, Army Reserve

Captain Imogen Louise MOULD, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Karl Douglas PARFITT, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Anthony John PARKER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major Frederick John PITTO, The Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 2 Christopher RENSHAW, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Alan John ROBERTSON, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police), Army Reserve

Major Nicholas Brian ROGERSON, The Parachute Regiment

Major Gordon Macdonald ROWAN, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Major James Allan SPELLING, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Michael John STEWART, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Nathan Giles TYLER, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Elaine Susan WALKER, Royal Army Medical Corps

Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Felicia Marcellas WATKINSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major Christine Jean WOODS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Lieutenant Colonel Lynn Strachan ADAM, ARRC, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Rose Kathleen DURRANT, TD VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen Ann HIGGINS, VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Charles HUNT, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Major Lee Paul PATCHELL, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul STEVENS, VR, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Knight Commander

Air Marshal Richard John KNIGHTON, CB

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal (The Venerable) John Raymond ELLIS, QHC

Air Vice-Marshal Lincoln Scott TAYLOR, OBE

Air Vice-Marshal Garry TUNNICLIFFE, CVO

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Antonia MARSHALL

Air Commodore David Cyril MCLOUGHLIN, OBE

Air Commodore Patrick Keiran O’DONNELL, OBE

As Officers

Group Captain Mark Robert BAKER

Group Captain John Desmond CURNOW

Wing Commander Manjeet Singh GHATAORA

Group Captain James Jonathan HANSON

Wing Commander James Patrick LENNIE, MBE

As Members

Acting Flight Sergeant Christopher Francis BELL

Squadron Leader Adele EBBS-BROWN

Wing Commander Paul Charles COX

Flight Lieutenant Owen DAVIES

Squadron Leader William Richmond GIBSON

Sergeant David Andrew GITTINS

Flight Sergeant Adele GOOD

Warrant Officer Brian HAGAN

Squadron Leader Carl Matthew HAMILTON-REED

Acting Corporal Lucy Jane HOUSEGO

Squadron Leader Matthew Martin LEE

Warrant Officer Charles MCKNIGHT

Wing Commander James ROYCROFT

Warrant Officer Robert Andrew WILLIAMS

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Group Captain Diane Wendy LAMB

Wing Commander Nina Louise ROSE

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Wing Commander Eleanor Catherine HEREFORD

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal