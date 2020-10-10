The Military division of the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020
Defence personnel have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual Birthday Honours List.
A number of military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the Armed Forces.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
Congratulations to our remarkable Armed Forces personnel who have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the Birthday Honours List.
Our service men and women have done our nation proud by standing ready to protect Britain from all threats, including Covid-19. I’m grateful for their commitment and dedication, and it is great to see it recognised today.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in an appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.
As Knight Commander
Admiral Timothy Peter FRASER, CB
As Companions
Rear Admiral James Norman MACLEOD
Rear Admiral Michael Keith UTLEY, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
Commodore James Miles Benjamin PARKIN
Commodore James Le Seelleur PERKS, OBE
As Officers
Commodore Robert James ANSTEY
Commodore Paul Christopher CARROLL
Lieutenant Colonel (Acting Colonel) Michael Andrew GELDARD
Surgeon Commander Sam David HUTCHINGS
Captain Kevin Massie NOAKES
As Members
Colour Sergeant Michael Scott BEATON
Captain Thomas Andrew John BUCK
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) David William Digby CLARKE
Leading Logistician (Writer) Rebecca Leone FYANS
Leading Engineering Technician (Acting Petty Officer Engineering Technician) (Weapon Engineering Submarines) Andrew HEY
Lieutenant Ian MCINNES
Chief Petty Officer Communications Technician Michael MCLACHLAN
Lieutenant Commander Joel ROBERTS
Colour Sergeant Ryan SELBIE
Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) Darren Andrew WEARING, D231040K
Lieutenant Commander Royal Naval Reserve (Sea Cadet Corps) Michelle WELSH
Major David John WEST
Lieutenant Commander Louise Frances Victoria WOOLLER
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
Colour Sergeant Royal Marines Reserve David HILL
Army awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.
As Companions
The Venerable Clinton Matthew LANGSTON, QHC
Major General Gerald Ian MITCHELL, MBE
As Commanders
Brigadier Christopher Matthew Balmer COLES
Colonel Charles Richard Patrick GINN
Colonel Andrew Nicholas SZABO
Brigadier Neil Bryan THORPE, OBE
Brigadier William Stewart Codrington WRIGHT, OBE
As Officers
Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Ashley Philip AMOS, Intelligence Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Peter William Stanhope BAINES, MBE, The Rifles
Lieutenant Colonel Debra Jane BLACKMAN, Intelligence Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Timothy John BRENT, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vaughan COOPER, MBE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Lieutenant Colonel Alex Richard FORSYTH, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Colonel Ian Paul GIBSON
Lieutenant Colonel John HARVEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
Lieutenant Colonel Simon Thomas HORNE, Royal Army Medical Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Christopher David Damien O’HALLORAN, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Lieutenant Colonel Robert Balfour POOLE, Royal Army Medical Corps
Acting Colonel Clinton Mark RILEY, Army Cadet Force
Lieutenant Colonel James Samuel SKELTON, MBE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
As Members
Major Emma Jane ALLEN, Royal Corps of Signals
Major Stuart David WEIR-ANSELL, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major Louise BATES, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch), Army Reserve
Corporal Thomas Ashley BATES, Intelligence Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam Thomas BIENIASZ, Intelligence Corps
Major Victor Eric BLEAKLEY, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Lieutenant Colonel Alistair John BRYANT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Captain Kevin Philip CARTER, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major Christopher Furness COLES, Corps of Royal Engineers
Sergeant Mark Stephen CONWAY, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Staff Sergeant Christopher Thomas DENMAN, Royal Corps of Signals
Major Spencer Frederick ELLIOTT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Army Legal Services Branch)
Major Benjamin Alistair FOSTER, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Richard Phillip GRIMSDELL, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Acting Warrant Officer Class 2 John Robert HARPER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Corporal David Thomas HEMMINGS, The Royal Anglian Regiment
Captain Steven Walter HENRY, The Royal Logistic Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 James Christopher HOBDEN, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Antony Edward IRELAND, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Gary Stuart JACKSON, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Antony William JOHNSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Major Arianne May KIDD, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Adam Paul KURZEJA, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Andrew McDERMOTT, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Philip Charles Edgar MILEHAM, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Major Robert Leasing John MONGER, Corps of Royal Engineers
Acting Major Ebrahim Ahmed MUKHTAR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Kitioni NAIVALURUA, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Corporal Joseph William NEVITT, Army Air Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Kelly Louise NEWBOUND, The Royal Logistic Corps
Acting Sergeant Matthew Kevin PAGET, Intelligence Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Simon William PATRICK, The Yorkshire Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel James Lee PEARCE, The Yorkshire Regiment
Major Michael Jonathan PIMM, Army Air Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Wayne PLEDGER, The Yorkshire Regiment
Major Colin PRENTICE, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Sergeant Ian Robert PRING, VR, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve
Major Gemma Elizabeth STONEBRIDGE-SMITH, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)
Major Andrew John TIERNAN, Grenadier Guards
Lieutenant Colonel Adam Conrad TURPIN, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
Major Nicholas Adam VYE, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own)
Captain Harry Andrew WALTER, Intelligence Corps
Major Alistair James WOOD, Combined Cadet Force
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Sergeant Siobhan Irene DAVIS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Major Johan Marie DEWS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Richard John LAZARUS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Staff Sergeant Helen MARSHALL, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
Captain Hisham Bahjat HALAWI, VR, General List, Army Reserve
Colonel Robert Stuart Thomas MURPHY, TD, VR, Army Reserve
Colonel Mark Andrew SIMPSON, TD, VR, Army Reserve
Major David Arthur TITHERIDGE, TD, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Llewelyn Tremayne WILLIAMS, TD, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.
As Knight Grand Cross
Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen John HILLIER, KCB, CBE, DFC
As Knight Commander
Air Chief Marshal Michael WIGSTON, CBE
As Companions
Air Vice-Marshal Christina Reid ELLIOT, CBE
Air Vice-Marshal Harvey SMYTH, OBE, DFC
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
Air Commodore Paul Harron LLOYD
Air Vice-Marshal Christopher John MOORE
Air Commodore Suzanne Natalie PERKINS
Group Captain Daniel Joseph STARTUP
Air Commodore Ian Jon TOWNSEND
As Officers
Group Captain Chantal Emma BAKER
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) John Ronald BUTCHER
Group Captain Mason Clark FENLON
Wing Commander Nicholas Donald Charles GREEN
Group Captain Sonia Margaret PHYTHIAN, ARRC
Group Captain Ian James SHARROCKS
Squadron Leader (Now Wing Commander) Benjamin Robert ALCOCK
Warrant Officer Sara Elizabeth CATTERALL
Wing Commander Neville James CLAYTON
Corporal Gary James CROOT
Squadron Leader (now Wing Commander) Sian ENGLISH
Squadron Leader Mark Dayan FAULDS
Wing Commander Benedict Rufus Griffith GOODWIN
Flight Lieutenant Adrian Karl HARGREAVES
Senior Aircraftman (now Acting Corporal) Lucy Anne HART
Flight Sergeant Alexander LILLEY
Squadron Leader Simon Nicolas MOORE
Squadron Leader David William MULVANEY
Squadron Leader Jonathan PALMER
Corporal Victoria Ann PENTON
Warrant Officer Morgan Russell PRICE
Squadron Leader Sharon Michelle STOWERS
Squadron Leader Michael Thomas SYMONS
Squadron Leader Alyn George Frederick THOMPSON
Sergeant Mark Anthony WILMAN
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Flight Lieutenant Jacqueline MCKINNON