The Military division of the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

A number of military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the Armed Forces.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Congratulations to our remarkable Armed Forces personnel who have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the Birthday Honours List. Our service men and women have done our nation proud by standing ready to protect Britain from all threats, including Covid-19. I’m grateful for their commitment and dedication, and it is great to see it recognised today.

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in an appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.

As Knight Commander

Admiral Timothy Peter FRASER, CB

As Companions

Rear Admiral James Norman MACLEOD

Rear Admiral Michael Keith UTLEY, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Commodore James Miles Benjamin PARKIN

Commodore James Le Seelleur PERKS, OBE

As Officers

Commodore Robert James ANSTEY

Commodore Paul Christopher CARROLL

Lieutenant Colonel (Acting Colonel) Michael Andrew GELDARD

Surgeon Commander Sam David HUTCHINGS

Captain Kevin Massie NOAKES

As Members

Colour Sergeant Michael Scott BEATON

Captain Thomas Andrew John BUCK

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) David William Digby CLARKE

Leading Logistician (Writer) Rebecca Leone FYANS

Leading Engineering Technician (Acting Petty Officer Engineering Technician) (Weapon Engineering Submarines) Andrew HEY

Lieutenant Ian MCINNES

Chief Petty Officer Communications Technician Michael MCLACHLAN

Lieutenant Commander Joel ROBERTS

Colour Sergeant Ryan SELBIE

Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) Darren Andrew WEARING, D231040K

Lieutenant Commander Royal Naval Reserve (Sea Cadet Corps) Michelle WELSH

Major David John WEST

Lieutenant Commander Louise Frances Victoria WOOLLER

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Colour Sergeant Royal Marines Reserve David HILL

Army awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.

As Companions

The Venerable Clinton Matthew LANGSTON, QHC

Major General Gerald Ian MITCHELL, MBE

As Commanders

Brigadier Christopher Matthew Balmer COLES

Colonel Charles Richard Patrick GINN

Colonel Andrew Nicholas SZABO

Brigadier Neil Bryan THORPE, OBE

Brigadier William Stewart Codrington WRIGHT, OBE

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Ashley Philip AMOS, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Peter William Stanhope BAINES, MBE, The Rifles

Lieutenant Colonel Debra Jane BLACKMAN, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy John BRENT, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vaughan COOPER, MBE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Lieutenant Colonel Alex Richard FORSYTH, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Colonel Ian Paul GIBSON

Lieutenant Colonel John HARVEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Thomas HORNE, Royal Army Medical Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher David Damien O’HALLORAN, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Balfour POOLE, Royal Army Medical Corps

Acting Colonel Clinton Mark RILEY, Army Cadet Force

Lieutenant Colonel James Samuel SKELTON, MBE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

As Members

Major Emma Jane ALLEN, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Stuart David WEIR-ANSELL, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Louise BATES, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch), Army Reserve

Corporal Thomas Ashley BATES, Intelligence Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam Thomas BIENIASZ, Intelligence Corps

Major Victor Eric BLEAKLEY, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Alistair John BRYANT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Captain Kevin Philip CARTER, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Christopher Furness COLES, Corps of Royal Engineers

Sergeant Mark Stephen CONWAY, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Staff Sergeant Christopher Thomas DENMAN, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Spencer Frederick ELLIOTT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Army Legal Services Branch)

Major Benjamin Alistair FOSTER, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Richard Phillip GRIMSDELL, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Acting Warrant Officer Class 2 John Robert HARPER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Corporal David Thomas HEMMINGS, The Royal Anglian Regiment

Captain Steven Walter HENRY, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 James Christopher HOBDEN, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Antony Edward IRELAND, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Gary Stuart JACKSON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Antony William JOHNSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Major Arianne May KIDD, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Adam Paul KURZEJA, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Andrew McDERMOTT, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Philip Charles Edgar MILEHAM, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Major Robert Leasing John MONGER, Corps of Royal Engineers

Acting Major Ebrahim Ahmed MUKHTAR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Kitioni NAIVALURUA, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Corporal Joseph William NEVITT, Army Air Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Kelly Louise NEWBOUND, The Royal Logistic Corps

Acting Sergeant Matthew Kevin PAGET, Intelligence Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Simon William PATRICK, The Yorkshire Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel James Lee PEARCE, The Yorkshire Regiment

Major Michael Jonathan PIMM, Army Air Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Wayne PLEDGER, The Yorkshire Regiment

Major Colin PRENTICE, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Sergeant Ian Robert PRING, VR, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve

Major Gemma Elizabeth STONEBRIDGE-SMITH, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)

Major Andrew John TIERNAN, Grenadier Guards

Lieutenant Colonel Adam Conrad TURPIN, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

Major Nicholas Adam VYE, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own)

Captain Harry Andrew WALTER, Intelligence Corps

Major Alistair James WOOD, Combined Cadet Force

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Sergeant Siobhan Irene DAVIS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Major Johan Marie DEWS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Richard John LAZARUS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Staff Sergeant Helen MARSHALL, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Captain Hisham Bahjat HALAWI, VR, General List, Army Reserve

Colonel Robert Stuart Thomas MURPHY, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Colonel Mark Andrew SIMPSON, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Major David Arthur TITHERIDGE, TD, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Llewelyn Tremayne WILLIAMS, TD, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Royal Air Force awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.

As Knight Grand Cross

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen John HILLIER, KCB, CBE, DFC

As Knight Commander

Air Chief Marshal Michael WIGSTON, CBE

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Christina Reid ELLIOT, CBE

Air Vice-Marshal Harvey SMYTH, OBE, DFC

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Air Commodore Paul Harron LLOYD

Air Vice-Marshal Christopher John MOORE

Air Commodore Suzanne Natalie PERKINS

Group Captain Daniel Joseph STARTUP

Air Commodore Ian Jon TOWNSEND

As Officers

Group Captain Chantal Emma BAKER

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) John Ronald BUTCHER

Group Captain Mason Clark FENLON

Wing Commander Nicholas Donald Charles GREEN

Group Captain Sonia Margaret PHYTHIAN, ARRC

Group Captain Ian James SHARROCKS

Squadron Leader (Now Wing Commander) Benjamin Robert ALCOCK

Warrant Officer Sara Elizabeth CATTERALL

Wing Commander Neville James CLAYTON

Corporal Gary James CROOT

Squadron Leader (now Wing Commander) Sian ENGLISH

Squadron Leader Mark Dayan FAULDS

Wing Commander Benedict Rufus Griffith GOODWIN

Flight Lieutenant Adrian Karl HARGREAVES

Senior Aircraftman (now Acting Corporal) Lucy Anne HART

Flight Sergeant Alexander LILLEY

Squadron Leader Simon Nicolas MOORE

Squadron Leader David William MULVANEY

Squadron Leader Jonathan PALMER

Corporal Victoria Ann PENTON

Warrant Officer Morgan Russell PRICE

Squadron Leader Sharon Michelle STOWERS

Squadron Leader Michael Thomas SYMONS

Squadron Leader Alyn George Frederick THOMPSON

Sergeant Mark Anthony WILMAN

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Flight Lieutenant Jacqueline MCKINNON