The Military division of the Queen's birthday honours list 2019

A number of military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the Armed Forces.

Defence Secretary Penny Mourdant said:

“I am delighted for the Armed Forces personnel who have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the Birthday Honours List.

“It is great to see the exceptional work of our military recognised. Their commitment to serving our country, at home and abroad, is unrivalled and ensures that Britain remains ready to face today’s threats.”

ROYAL NAVY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Rear Admiral Jonathan Patrick PENTHREATH, OBE

Major General Charles Richard STICKLAND, OBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Commodore Paul Dominic BURKE, OBE

Major General Matthew John HOLMES, DSO

Commodore (now Vice Admiral), Jeremy Paul KYD

As Officers

Commodore Stephen Michael ALLEN

Commander Richard Charles BONE

Commander (Acting Captain) Christopher John CONNOLLY

Commander Steven Ronald DRYSDALE

Commander Martin John FREEMAN

Commodore Rupert Patrick HOLLINS

As Members

Commander Adam Gregory CLARKE

Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) Thomas Michael ELAND

Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Class 1 Matthew Kenneth Gallimore

Warrant Officer 1 (Physical Trainer) Natasha PULLEY

Lieutenant Commander James REYNOLDS

Commander Kevin Francis ROBERTSON

Lieutenant Commander Martin SHAKESPEAR

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communication and Information Systems) Helena Gail WARD

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL

Lieutenant Commander David COOPER, RD

ARMY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

Knight Grand Cross

General Sir Nicholas CARTER, KCB CBE DSO ADC Gen

As Knight Commanders

Lieutenant General Nicholas Arthur William POPE, CBE

As Companions

Major General Nicholas John CAVANAGH

Lieutenant General Paul William JAQUES, CBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Brigadier Paul Robert BURNS

Acting Brigadier John Lockhart CLARK, MBE

Colonel Guy Hugh John DEACON, OBE ADC

Deputy Chaplain General The Reverend Michael Paul Dare FAVA, QHC

Brigadier Ian Jonathan GIBB

Acting Brigadier George Alexander John MACINTOSH, OBE

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Leslie BLAKE

Colonel Jo BUTTERFILL MC

Colonel Joseph Edward FOSSEY

Lieutenant Colonel Philip Simon James HEPPELL

Acting Colonel Brian Keith HOWARD

Acting Colonel Simon Nicholas MEADOWCROFT, BEM

Colonel Edward Dixon SANDRY

Colonel Anthony TAIT

Lieutenant Colonel Neil Kirkby Gow TOMLIN

As Members

Acting Staff Sergeant Lorraine BENNETT, VR

Alexander Edward BINKS

Acting Major Gregory Philip BLEZARD

Matthew Stewart BRAGG

Tracey Elizabeth BROOKS

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Neil BYFIELD

Captain Gary CASE

Major Robert John COLQUHOUN

Lieutenant Colonel Paul David DENTON

Stephen Christian DIXON

Major John Hutchison DUNN

Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Colin EHLEN

Major Rosamund Veronica ELLIOTT

David Robert EVANS, VR

Major Roy FALSHAW, VR

Jonathan David FERMAN

Major Storm William GREEN

Major David Charles GROCE

Major Nicholas Alexander HEPPENSTALL

Captain Martin James HOWLIN

Captain Christian Lee HUGHES

Captain Louise JAMES

Warrant Officer Class 2 David KERR

Warrant Officer Class 2 Donna LONGHURST

Major Mark McGROARTY

Major Nigel Ian MUDD

Major Gordon William MUIR

Acting Major Geoffrey John NICHOLLS

Corporal Netrabahadur RANA

Major Fiona Jill ROGERS

Major Taitusi Kagi SAUKURU, QGM

Philip John SMITH

Captain Darren Lee TAYLOR

Warrant Officer Class 1 Marc THOMSON

Acting Major John Dennis WHARTON

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Lieutenant Colonel Deborah Louise INGLIS, TD VR

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Lieutenant Colonel Graham Norman COX, VR

Lisa Jane INGRAM, VR

Lieutenant Colonel John Robert LONGBOTTOM, MBE VR

ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS

KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE MOST EXCELLENT OREDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Air Marshal Stuart David ATHA, CB DSO

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Christopher James LUCK, MBE

Air Vice-Marshal Gavin Douglas Anthony PARKER, OBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Group Captain Hamish Roy Callender CORMACK

Group Captain Teresa Anne GRIFFITHS, OBE ARRC

Group Captain Shaun HARRIS, MBE

As Officers

Wing Commander Mark Christopher BUTTERWORTH

Group Captain Joanne Lorraine CAMPBELL

Group Captain Ian Derek CHESWORTH

Group Captain Jason Clarke DAVIES

Wing Commander Edwin Sebastian KENDALL

Wing Commander Jennifer ROBINSON

Wing Commander James Richard SIMMONDS

As Members

Warrant Officer John ALPERT

Squadron Leader Beverley CARTWRIGHT

Flight Lieutenant Neil COTTLE

Sergeant Andrew James FLOYD

Squadron Leader Robert Lockhart MCCARTNEY

Squadron Leader Andrew Paul MILLIKIN

Squadron Leader Roisin Mary O’BRIEN

Wing Commander Tara Elizabeth SCOTT

Flight Sergeant Adrian Terry SHEPHERD

Flight Lieutenant Michael Anthony STOKES

Acting Flight Sergeant Ann THOMAS

Warrant Officer John Vaughan WILLIAMS