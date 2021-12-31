The Military Division of the New Year Honours 2022
Armed Forces personnel have been granted state honours by Her Majesty The Queen in the annual New Year Honours list.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companion
- Rear Admiral Hugh Dominic BEARD
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Knight Commander
- Vice Admiral Christopher Reginald Summers GARDNER, CBE
As Commanders
- Captain Mark Edgar John ANDERSON
- Brigadier Daniel James Edward CHEESMAN, MBE
- Surgeon Commodore Stuart Mark COLLETT
As Officers
- Colonel Richard Charles MORRIS, MBE
- Commander Katie Marie MUIR
- Colonel Simon Milward ROGERS
- Surgeon Commander Lisa Claire STEVENS
- Commander Mark WALKER
As Members
- Lance Corporal Alexandre Pierre CASSABOIS
- Lieutenant Carlo Riccardo CONTALDI, Royal Marines Reserve
- Chief Petty Officer Colette Natasha GREEN, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Services
- Leading Logistician (Writer) Rebecca Anne HARRINGTON
- Warrant Officer Class1 Robert McAusland HENDERSON, MVO
- Lieutenant Commander Edward HIGGINS
- Warrant Officer Class 1 John MCWILLIAMS, Royal Marines Reserve
- Petty Officer Medical Assistant Jessica METCALFE
- Lieutenant Commander Gordon SMITH, Royal Naval Reserve
- Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Catering Services) Robert THOMPSON
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Chief Petty Officer Kelly Jane BRECHANY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Services
- Chief Petty Officer Carrie STUART, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Services
Army Awards
Promotions and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
- Major General Jonathan James COLE, OBE
- Major General Timothy David HYAMS, OBE
- Lieutenant General Stuart Richard SKEATES, CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Major General Christopher Brendan Kevin BARRY, OBE
- Major General Simon Howe BROOKS-WARD, CVO, OBE, TD, VR
- Colonel Craig Ian HANSON
- Brigadier Robin Ronald Edward LINDSAY
- Colonel Alan MISTLIN
As Officers
- Lieutenant Colonel Oliver James Michael BARTELS, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Colonel James Nicholas Briers BIRCH
- Lieutenant Colonel David Royston John CALDER, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Colonel Kirsten Julie DAGLESS
- Lieutenant Colonel Timothy James Jonathan DRAPER, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Lieutenant Colonel David Anthony GOODACRE, Army Air Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel James Robert HOWARD, Royal Tank Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Paul JAMES, The Yorkshire Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Keith Edward SPIERS, TD, VR, The Royal Anglian Regiment, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Caroline Charlotte VINCENT, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
- Acting Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Andrew WIGHT-BOYCOTT, Royal Tank Regiment
As Members
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Dominic Jason BELLMAN, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Mark Eric BLACK, The King’s Royal Hussars
- Lieutenant Colonel Bryon Harvey BROTHERTON, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
- Corporal Darren Iain BURMIS, Intelligence Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Lucinda Jane BUTLER, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Captain Oliver George Owen CARMICHAEL, Scots Guards
- Acting Major James William CARRAHAR, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch), Army Reserve
- Acting Lieutenant Colonel Ross Alexander CARTER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Major James Richard CHACKSFIELD, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
- Colour Sergeant Roger Anthony Maurice COATES, VR, Coldstream Guards, Army Reserve
- Lance Corporal Danielle Marie COLLINGRIDGE-MOORE, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
- Staff Sergeant Timothy Alan William DAVIES, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Major James Alexander DOUGLAS, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Acting Lieutenant Colonel Gary Anthony FITCHETT, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 2 David Kingsley GOSNEY, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Donald Edward GRANT, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
- Captain Thomas James HAMES, Intelligence Corps
- Staff Sergeant Nikky Stephen HAWKE , Royal Army Veterinary Corps
- Major Martin HAYES, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Staff Sergeant Ty JEWELL, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Major Daniel Anthony JONES, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Callum Angus Mackay LANE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Colour Sergeant Perrie Michael LEITH, VR, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Ruth Rosemary LITTLEJOHNS, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch), Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Stewart MACGILL, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police), Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Andrew George MAUND, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Acting Sergeant Roxanne Ellouise McKINNON, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
- Major Brandon METHERELL, Intelligence Corps
- Major Taniya Elizabeth Sarah MORRIS, Army Air Corps, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam Robert PHILPOTTS, Royal Corps of Signals
- Lieutenant Colonel Melanie Emma PRANGNELL, Army Cadet Force
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Martin Raymond PRICE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Corporal Andrew Ronald RITCHIE, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Acting Lieutenant Colonel Stefan Karol SIEMIENIUCH, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Captain Timothy John SMALLEY, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major Angus Donald STEELE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Corporal Joseva Koroi VAKACOKAIVALU, The Ranger Regiment
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Lindsey John WARE, Royal Corps of Signals
- Lieutenant Colonel Liam Paul WILSON, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Lieutenant Colonel Margaret-Ann HODGE, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Major Tracey Ann BUCKINGHAM, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
- Staff Sergeant Julie-Anne FULFORD, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
- Major Debra Louise HARVEY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves medal
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Brian ARMSTRONG, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
- Captain Stephen Thomas BROCKLEBANK, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major Andrew Alan CHURCH, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
- Major Ian David KEMP, TD, VR, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, Army Reserve
- Major Robert Charles WARD, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Knight Commander
- Air Marshal Gerard Michael David MAYHEW, CBE
As Companion
- Air Vice-Marshal Clare Samantha WALTON
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Dame Commander
- Air Marshal Susan Catherine GRAY, CB, OBE
As Commanders
- Group Captain Jonathan Blythe CRAWFORD, OBE
- Group Captain Gavin Paul HELLARD
As Officers
- Group Captain Nicholas Charles Joseph BRITTAIN
- Group Captain William Edward DOLE
- Group Captain Shaun GEE
- Group Captain Richard David GRIMSHAW
- Wing Commander Dominic Francis Owen HOLLAND
- Group Captain Sarah Catherine MOOREHEAD
- Wing Commander Piers Lawrence MORRELL
As Members
- Flight Sergeant Carl BARKER
- Chief Technician Lee Owen BETTS
- Senior Aircraftwoman Shona Claire BROWNLEE
- Squadron Leader Mark DISCOMBE, AFC
- Wing Commander Nathan FOSTER
- Master Aircrew James FOWLER
- Squadron Leader Angela HEMLIN
- Flight Lieutenant Steven Mathew HEWER
- Squadron Leader Katherine Alexandra LEE
- Flight Lieutenant Jonathan Patrick O’ROURKE
- Corporal Christopher Stephen RIMMER
- Squadron Leader Tracey McDonnell ROWLANDS
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Group Captain Fionnuala Mary BRADLEY
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Flight Sergeant Holly Anne CHAMBERS
- Squadron Leader Sherry Louise MCBAIN
- Squadron Leader Elizabeth Frances PAXMAN
- Sergeant Victoria Lee VAN DER WEL
- Squadron Leader Christopher John WELLS
