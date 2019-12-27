News story

The Military Division of the New Year Honours 2020

113 service personnel have been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual New Year Honours list.

Published 27 December 2019
Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
ROYAL NAVY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Knight Grand Cross

Admiral Sir Philip Andrew JONES, KCB, DL

As Companions

Major General Timothy John BEVIS, CBE

Rear Admiral Timothy Charles HODGSON, MBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Rear Admiral Martin John CONNELL

Commodore Andrew CREE

Captain Timothy NEILD

Brigadier Matthew Fraser PIERSON

As Officers

Commander Andrew Michael DONALDSON

Commodore Henry DUFFY

Colonel Garth Stuart Cunningham MANGER

Colonel Paul Andrew MAYNARD

Captain Michael Alan SALMON

Commander Daniel Douglas Harold SIMMONDS

Captain John Edington VOYCE

As Members

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Communications Information Systems Submarines) David Kevin ANNAN

Warrant Officer 2 Brian DENT

Commander Justin HAINS

Commander (Acting Captain) Royal Naval Reserve, Mark HANKEY, RD

Commander Andrew Barry PERKS

Commander Justin Robert Ernest SAWARD

Lieutenant Commander (Acting Commander)Suzanna Jane SEAGRAVE

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Nicholas Richard SHARLAND

Colour Sergeant Samuel SHERIFF

Lieutenant Royal Naval Reserve (Sea Cadet Corps) Janice SPICER

Lieutenant Commander Adam James SPIKE

Warrant Officer 1 Coxswain (Submarines) Stephen Richard THORPE

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Commander Ian Christopher KENNEDY

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL

Lieutenant Royal Naval Reserve William BENBOW

ARMY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Knight Commander

General Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad SANDERS, CBE, DSO, ADC Gen

As Companions

Major General Ian John CAVE

Major General Paul Anthony Edward NANSON, CBE

Lieutenant General Richard Edward NUGEE, CVO, CBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Brigadier Christopher James BELL, OBE

Brigadier Richard Martin CLEMENTS

Colonel Andrew Paul Longstone DAWES

Colonel Clare Patricia PHILLIPS

Colonel Paul Terence TEDMAN

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas David Guise COWLEY, MBE, The Queen’s Royal Hussars

Colonel Michael Terence DUFF, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel John HANSON, MBE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Anthony HARRISON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Acting Colonel David James KANE, Army Cadet Force

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas MORAN, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel Linda Elizabeth ORR, Royal Army Medical Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Andrew RIDGWAY, MBE, Royal Tank Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Kehinde Adetunji Oluseyi Olajuwon SORUNGBE, The Royal Logistic Corps

Chaplain to the Forces (2nd Class) Reverend Antony James FELTHAM-WHITE, Royal Army Chaplains’ Department

Lieutenant Colonel Tracy WRIGHT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

As Members

Major Christopher David AYRES, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Sergeant Guy Fitzroy Oronde LOWE-BARROW, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Nigel Vincent BLACK, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Jason William BUCKLEY, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Captain Patrick William BURGESS, Royal Tank Regiment

Major Daniel Laurence KRAUSE-HARDER CALTHORPE, The Parachute Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 1 Jamie Donovan CLARKE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Captain Christopher Edward CROMPTON, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Christopher John DEED, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Acting Major Joanne ECCLES, Army Cadet Force

Captain Nigel Stuart GARDNER, The Parachute Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel James Ronald Murray GOWER VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Major Michael GREEN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Sergeant Saroj GURUNG, The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment

Major Benjamin Thomas HAWES, The Royal Anglian Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Kevin HUNTER, TD, VR, The Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve

Major Ashley JEYES, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Emma Claire JUDE, Royal Army Veterinary Corps

Major Steven KEIR, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Stephen LORD, Royal Corps of Signals

Captain Colin MACNAB, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Captain Shaun William MAJOR, VR, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve

Major Richard Graham MARSH, Corps of Royal Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel (now Major) Richard James McCORD, The Royal Logistic Corps, (now Army Reserve)

Staff Sergeant Craig John McDOUGALL, Royal Army Medical Corps

Captain Christopher Graham McROBBIE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Major Jonathon Edward MOORE, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Captain Alexander MORRISON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Maikali William NAWAQALIVA, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Jolyon Ashton PATRICK, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch), Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Andrew Mark PICK, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Major Stephen Richard ROBERTS, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major David James ROBINSON, The Royal Anglian Regiment

Sergeant Emma Kay SMITH, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Simon James STEVENSON, The Royal Logistic Corps

Captain Luke William TOWNSEND, General Service Corps, Army Reserve

Sergeant Jonathan Ian WHITMORE, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel Derren Mark BATTERSBY-WOOD, The Royal Logistic Corps

Corporal Jemma Tracy YOUNG, Intelligence Corps

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Warrant Officer Class 2 Emma Jane JOLLIFFE, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Major Erik Radman Charles BRODERSTAD, VR, The Rifles, Army Reserve

Major Michael Craig JAMISON, VR, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve

Major William George MURRAY, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 David PERRING, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Knight Commander

Air Marshal Julian Alexander YOUNG, CB, OBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Alastair Norman Crawford REID, QHP

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Peter ROCHELLE, OBE, DFC

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Officers

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Simon Edward BLACKWELL

Wing Commander Tracey BOTTRILL

Wing Commander Gareth John BURDETT

Wing Commander David James Peter CROOK

Wing Commander Timothy John RAND

Wing Commander Marcus Edward Allan STOW

Group Captain Matthew James STOWERS, MBE

As Members

Squadron Leader Howard Robin BAILEY

Squadron Leader Roger Charles BEECH

Flight Sergeant Michelle Claire CROLLA

Warrant Officer Marie CROSS

Squadron Leader Andrew Lawrence Clive EDGELL

Sergeant Daryl William GORDON

Flight Lieutenant Thomas Edward PARTRICK

Flight Lieutenant Christopher John STRADLING

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Squadron Leader Scott Joseph FITGERALD

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Warrant Officer Norman Frank Alexander DAVENPORT

Warrant Officer Leslie George HOTSON, MBE

