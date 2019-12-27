News story
The Military Division of the New Year Honours 2020
113 service personnel have been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual New Year Honours list.
ROYAL NAVY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Knight Grand Cross
Admiral Sir Philip Andrew JONES, KCB, DL
As Companions
Major General Timothy John BEVIS, CBE
Rear Admiral Timothy Charles HODGSON, MBE
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Rear Admiral Martin John CONNELL
Commodore Andrew CREE
Captain Timothy NEILD
Brigadier Matthew Fraser PIERSON
As Officers
Commander Andrew Michael DONALDSON
Commodore Henry DUFFY
Colonel Garth Stuart Cunningham MANGER
Colonel Paul Andrew MAYNARD
Captain Michael Alan SALMON
Commander Daniel Douglas Harold SIMMONDS
Captain John Edington VOYCE
As Members
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Communications Information Systems Submarines) David Kevin ANNAN
Warrant Officer 2 Brian DENT
Commander Justin HAINS
Commander (Acting Captain) Royal Naval Reserve, Mark HANKEY, RD
Commander Andrew Barry PERKS
Commander Justin Robert Ernest SAWARD
Lieutenant Commander (Acting Commander)Suzanna Jane SEAGRAVE
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Nicholas Richard SHARLAND
Colour Sergeant Samuel SHERIFF
Lieutenant Royal Naval Reserve (Sea Cadet Corps) Janice SPICER
Lieutenant Commander Adam James SPIKE
Warrant Officer 1 Coxswain (Submarines) Stephen Richard THORPE
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
Commander Ian Christopher KENNEDY
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL
Lieutenant Royal Naval Reserve William BENBOW
ARMY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Knight Commander
General Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad SANDERS, CBE, DSO, ADC Gen
As Companions
Major General Ian John CAVE
Major General Paul Anthony Edward NANSON, CBE
Lieutenant General Richard Edward NUGEE, CVO, CBE
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Brigadier Christopher James BELL, OBE
Brigadier Richard Martin CLEMENTS
Colonel Andrew Paul Longstone DAWES
Colonel Clare Patricia PHILLIPS
Colonel Paul Terence TEDMAN
As Officers
Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas David Guise COWLEY, MBE, The Queen’s Royal Hussars
Colonel Michael Terence DUFF, TD, VR, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel John HANSON, MBE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel Mark Anthony HARRISON, Corps of Royal Engineers
Acting Colonel David James KANE, Army Cadet Force
Lieutenant Colonel Thomas MORAN, Royal Corps of Signals
Lieutenant Colonel Linda Elizabeth ORR, Royal Army Medical Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Simon Andrew RIDGWAY, MBE, Royal Tank Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Kehinde Adetunji Oluseyi Olajuwon SORUNGBE, The Royal Logistic Corps
Chaplain to the Forces (2nd Class) Reverend Antony James FELTHAM-WHITE, Royal Army Chaplains’ Department
Lieutenant Colonel Tracy WRIGHT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
As Members
Major Christopher David AYRES, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Sergeant Guy Fitzroy Oronde LOWE-BARROW, The Royal Logistic Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Nigel Vincent BLACK, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Major Jason William BUCKLEY, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Captain Patrick William BURGESS, Royal Tank Regiment
Major Daniel Laurence KRAUSE-HARDER CALTHORPE, The Parachute Regiment
Warrant Officer Class 1 Jamie Donovan CLARKE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Captain Christopher Edward CROMPTON, Royal Corps of Signals
Major Christopher John DEED, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
Acting Major Joanne ECCLES, Army Cadet Force
Captain Nigel Stuart GARDNER, The Parachute Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel James Ronald Murray GOWER VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Major Michael GREEN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Sergeant Saroj GURUNG, The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment
Major Benjamin Thomas HAWES, The Royal Anglian Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Mark Kevin HUNTER, TD, VR, The Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve
Major Ashley JEYES, Royal Corps of Signals
Major Emma Claire JUDE, Royal Army Veterinary Corps
Major Steven KEIR, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major Stephen LORD, Royal Corps of Signals
Captain Colin MACNAB, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Captain Shaun William MAJOR, VR, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve
Major Richard Graham MARSH, Corps of Royal Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel (now Major) Richard James McCORD, The Royal Logistic Corps, (now Army Reserve)
Staff Sergeant Craig John McDOUGALL, Royal Army Medical Corps
Captain Christopher Graham McROBBIE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Major Jonathon Edward MOORE, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Captain Alexander MORRISON, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Maikali William NAWAQALIVA, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Jolyon Ashton PATRICK, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch), Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Andrew Mark PICK, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Major Stephen Richard ROBERTS, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major David James ROBINSON, The Royal Anglian Regiment
Sergeant Emma Kay SMITH, The Royal Logistic Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Simon James STEVENSON, The Royal Logistic Corps
Captain Luke William TOWNSEND, General Service Corps, Army Reserve
Sergeant Jonathan Ian WHITMORE, Royal Corps of Signals
Lieutenant Colonel Derren Mark BATTERSBY-WOOD, The Royal Logistic Corps
Corporal Jemma Tracy YOUNG, Intelligence Corps
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Warrant Officer Class 2 Emma Jane JOLLIFFE, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Major Erik Radman Charles BRODERSTAD, VR, The Rifles, Army Reserve
Major Michael Craig JAMISON, VR, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve
Major William George MURRAY, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 David PERRING, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Knight Commander
Air Marshal Julian Alexander YOUNG, CB, OBE
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Air Vice-Marshal Alastair Norman Crawford REID, QHP
Air Vice-Marshal Simon Peter ROCHELLE, OBE, DFC
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Officers
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Simon Edward BLACKWELL
Wing Commander Tracey BOTTRILL
Wing Commander Gareth John BURDETT
Wing Commander David James Peter CROOK
Wing Commander Timothy John RAND
Wing Commander Marcus Edward Allan STOW
Group Captain Matthew James STOWERS, MBE
As Members
Squadron Leader Howard Robin BAILEY
Squadron Leader Roger Charles BEECH
Flight Sergeant Michelle Claire CROLLA
Warrant Officer Marie CROSS
Squadron Leader Andrew Lawrence Clive EDGELL
Sergeant Daryl William GORDON
Flight Lieutenant Thomas Edward PARTRICK
Flight Lieutenant Christopher John STRADLING
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Squadron Leader Scott Joseph FITGERALD
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Warrant Officer Norman Frank Alexander DAVENPORT
Warrant Officer Leslie George HOTSON, MBE