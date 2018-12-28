News story
The Military Division of the New Year Honours 2019
118 service personnel have been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual New Year Honours list.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
“Today we get a chance to reflect on the hard work and courage demonstrated by our service personnel. They have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve our country and their dedication has been unwavering.
“The variety of those being honoured reflects the exceptional achievements of our armed forces. It is only right that we recognise those who have demonstrated exceptional skill, bravery and courage.”
ROYAL NAVY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Knight Commander
Vice Admiral Clive Charles Carruthers JOHNSTONE, CB, KBE
As Companions
Rear Admiral John Stuart WEALE, OBE
Rear Admiral Paul METHVEN
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Rear Admiral Paul Austin CHIVERS, OBE
Brigadier Rory Sandham COPINGER-SYMES
Commodore Michael John Delane WALLIKER, OBE
As Officers
Commodore David Stephen George BARTLETT
Commodore Timothy Michael HENRY
Commander Neil John LAMONT
Captain Jason Lee POOLE
Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Philip Mark TOTTEN, MBE
Captain Kenneth David WHITFIELD
As Members
Lieutenant (now Acting Lieutenant Commander) Philip BLIGHT
Petty Officer (Diver) Darren Stephen CARVELL
Major Steven COTTON
Warrant Officer 1st Class (Regimental Sergeant Major) Douglas John DAVITT
Lieutenant Commander Caroline Patricia DIX
Lieutenant Commander Claire Marie Francis LEES
Commander Mark LISTER
Commander Stephen Andrew MARDLIN
Major Anthony MILNE
Lieutenant (now Captain) Ryan Michael MORRIS
Warrant Officer 1st Class Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) David Charles SMITH
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL
Chief Petty Officer Aircrewman Andrew Stephen VANES
ARMY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Knight Commanders
General Mark Alexander Popham CARLETON-SMITH, CBE, ADC Gen
As Companions
Acting Lieutenant General Martin Charles Marshall BRICKNELL, QHP
Major General Susan Kerstin RIDGE
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Brigadier James Drew DANIEL, MBE
Brigadier Peter DENNIS
Brigadier Andrew Timothy JACKSON
Colonel James Graham ROBINSON
Brigadier David William SOUTHALL
As Officers
Colonel Paul Julian ARMSTRONG
Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Marshall WIGHT-BOYCOTT
Lieutenant Colonel Neil James Mark BUDD, MBE
Lieutenant Colonel James Robert HIND, QGM
Acting Colonel Kim James KNUTTON
Acting Colonel David Mark STOTER
Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Roy STUTHRIDGE
Colonel Ross David THURLOW
Colonel Stuart Charles WILLIAMS
As Members
Captain Melonie Jane ADAIR
Corporal of Horse (Local Staff Corporal) Carl Adam ADAMS
Lieutenant Colonel Daniel James ASHTON
Acting Captain Pervez BADRUDDIN
Corporal Andrew Charles BARTON
Captain Kevin Stuart BARTRAM
Major Philip Richard George BRAY
Acting Major Trevor CALTON
Chaplain to the Forces (3rd Class) Reverend Jason Scott CLARKE
Major Nicholas Peter COLQUHOUN
Lieutenant Colonel Peter William CONN
Major Jonathan Christopher CORBETT
Warrant Officer Class 1 Jeremy Paul DAY
Warrant Officer Class 1 Terry Brian DOVE
Major Matthew Christopher DUFF
Corporal Paul David GRIFFIN
Sergeant Martin Peter HUNT
Corporal Sohail IFRAZ
Major Andrew Alfred Alexander INGLIS
Major Mandy ISLAM
Chaplain to the Forces (3rd Class) Reverend Peter William Stephen KING
Major Paul Robert McPHERSON
Lieutenant Colonel Martin Paul PAYNE, BEM
Warrant Officer Class 1 Gareth David Wolf PRYOR
Major Edward James QUICKE
Warrant Officer Class 1 Marc David RICHARDSON
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Frazier Nash ROBERTS
Captain Christopher ROWAN
Lieutenant Scott SEARS
Lieutenant Colonel Brendan SHAW
Warrant Officer Class 2 Lee Michael SHIELDS
Major David Joseph STEAD
Major Emma Margaret THOMAS
Major James THOMPSON, VR
Major Alan Patrick TINDALE
Major Arran David Egglinton WADE
Major Caroline Ruth WADE
Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Vincent WADE
Captain James Anthony WADSWORTH
Major Christopher Michael WANE
Major Nicola Claire Temple WETHERILL
Major Richard Peter Philip WILSON
Captain Hannah Rose WINTERBOURNE
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
Lieutenant Colonel Jayne Elizabeth CUMMING
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Sergeant Colodia Sukali MUZVIDZIWA
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Warrant Officer Class 2 Simon James COULSON, VR
Brigadier Peter Huw GILBERT
Warrant Officer Class 2 Michael James GUEST, VR
Major Iain McLean MACDONALD, VR
Captain Tony Timothy O’HARA, VR
ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Air Marshal Sean Keith Paul REYNOLDS, CBE
Air-Vice Marshal Andrew Mark TURNER, CBE
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Group Captain Mark Robert FLEWIN
Air-Vice Marshal Michael Patrick HART
Group Captain Timothy Telfer JONES
As Officers
Wing Commander Mark Donald ABRAHAMS, MBE
Wing Commander Paul John CROOK
Group Captain Ian James FANCOURT
Wing Commander Kevin Lee GATLAND
Wing Commander Christopher Robert MELVILLE, MBE
Squadron Leader David Alan MONTENEGRO
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Nicola Suzanne THOMAS
As Members
Flight Sergeant Brian James AITKEN
Warrant Officer Ian Melvyn BALDERSTONE
Wing Commander Garry Peter BALL
Sergeant Paul Gerard BERRY
Squadron Leader Dheeraj BHASIN
Corporal Denise BONEHAM
Corporal (now Acting Sergeant) Andrew James BRANSTON
Flight Lieutenant Michael Anthony BROADHURST
Warrant Officer Simon John HARDWICK
Wing Commander John Anthony MCCARTHY
Wing Commander Mark Douglas MCNULTY
Squadron Leader Joanne Elizabeth ROE
Wing Commander Daniel LUNNON-WOOD
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Wing Commander Kayode Oludaisi Adesegun ADEBOYE
Flight Lieutenant Jane Tasmin COWLING