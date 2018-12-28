The Military Division of the New Year Honours 2019

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Today we get a chance to reflect on the hard work and courage demonstrated by our service personnel. They have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve our country and their dedication has been unwavering.

“The variety of those being honoured reflects the exceptional achievements of our armed forces. It is only right that we recognise those who have demonstrated exceptional skill, bravery and courage.”

ROYAL NAVY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Knight Commander

Vice Admiral Clive Charles Carruthers JOHNSTONE, CB, KBE

As Companions

Rear Admiral John Stuart WEALE, OBE

Rear Admiral Paul METHVEN

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Rear Admiral Paul Austin CHIVERS, OBE

Brigadier Rory Sandham COPINGER-SYMES

Commodore Michael John Delane WALLIKER, OBE

As Officers

Commodore David Stephen George BARTLETT

Commodore Timothy Michael HENRY

Commander Neil John LAMONT

Captain Jason Lee POOLE

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Philip Mark TOTTEN, MBE

Captain Kenneth David WHITFIELD

As Members

Lieutenant (now Acting Lieutenant Commander) Philip BLIGHT

Petty Officer (Diver) Darren Stephen CARVELL

Major Steven COTTON

Warrant Officer 1st Class (Regimental Sergeant Major) Douglas John DAVITT

Lieutenant Commander Caroline Patricia DIX

Lieutenant Commander Claire Marie Francis LEES

Commander Mark LISTER

Commander Stephen Andrew MARDLIN

Major Anthony MILNE

Lieutenant (now Captain) Ryan Michael MORRIS

Warrant Officer 1st Class Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) David Charles SMITH

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL

Chief Petty Officer Aircrewman Andrew Stephen VANES

ARMY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Knight Commanders

General Mark Alexander Popham CARLETON-SMITH, CBE, ADC Gen

As Companions

Acting Lieutenant General Martin Charles Marshall BRICKNELL, QHP

Major General Susan Kerstin RIDGE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Brigadier James Drew DANIEL, MBE

Brigadier Peter DENNIS

Brigadier Andrew Timothy JACKSON

Colonel James Graham ROBINSON

Brigadier David William SOUTHALL

As Officers

Colonel Paul Julian ARMSTRONG

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Marshall WIGHT-BOYCOTT

Lieutenant Colonel Neil James Mark BUDD, MBE

Lieutenant Colonel James Robert HIND, QGM

Acting Colonel Kim James KNUTTON

Acting Colonel David Mark STOTER

Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Roy STUTHRIDGE

Colonel Ross David THURLOW

Colonel Stuart Charles WILLIAMS

As Members

Captain Melonie Jane ADAIR

Corporal of Horse (Local Staff Corporal) Carl Adam ADAMS

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel James ASHTON

Acting Captain Pervez BADRUDDIN

Corporal Andrew Charles BARTON

Captain Kevin Stuart BARTRAM

Major Philip Richard George BRAY

Acting Major Trevor CALTON

Chaplain to the Forces (3rd Class) Reverend Jason Scott CLARKE

Major Nicholas Peter COLQUHOUN

Lieutenant Colonel Peter William CONN

Major Jonathan Christopher CORBETT

Warrant Officer Class 1 Jeremy Paul DAY

Warrant Officer Class 1 Terry Brian DOVE

Major Matthew Christopher DUFF

Corporal Paul David GRIFFIN

Sergeant Martin Peter HUNT

Corporal Sohail IFRAZ

Major Andrew Alfred Alexander INGLIS

Major Mandy ISLAM

Chaplain to the Forces (3rd Class) Reverend Peter William Stephen KING

Major Paul Robert McPHERSON

Lieutenant Colonel Martin Paul PAYNE, BEM

Warrant Officer Class 1 Gareth David Wolf PRYOR

Major Edward James QUICKE

Warrant Officer Class 1 Marc David RICHARDSON

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Frazier Nash ROBERTS

Captain Christopher ROWAN

Lieutenant Scott SEARS

Lieutenant Colonel Brendan SHAW

Warrant Officer Class 2 Lee Michael SHIELDS

Major David Joseph STEAD

Major Emma Margaret THOMAS

Major James THOMPSON, VR

Major Alan Patrick TINDALE

Major Arran David Egglinton WADE

Major Caroline Ruth WADE

Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Vincent WADE

Captain James Anthony WADSWORTH

Major Christopher Michael WANE

Major Nicola Claire Temple WETHERILL

Major Richard Peter Philip WILSON

Captain Hannah Rose WINTERBOURNE

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Lieutenant Colonel Jayne Elizabeth CUMMING

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Sergeant Colodia Sukali MUZVIDZIWA

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Warrant Officer Class 2 Simon James COULSON, VR

Brigadier Peter Huw GILBERT

Warrant Officer Class 2 Michael James GUEST, VR

Major Iain McLean MACDONALD, VR

Captain Tony Timothy O’HARA, VR

ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Air Marshal Sean Keith Paul REYNOLDS, CBE

Air-Vice Marshal Andrew Mark TURNER, CBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Group Captain Mark Robert FLEWIN

Air-Vice Marshal Michael Patrick HART

Group Captain Timothy Telfer JONES

As Officers

Wing Commander Mark Donald ABRAHAMS, MBE

Wing Commander Paul John CROOK

Group Captain Ian James FANCOURT

Wing Commander Kevin Lee GATLAND

Wing Commander Christopher Robert MELVILLE, MBE

Squadron Leader David Alan MONTENEGRO

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Nicola Suzanne THOMAS

As Members

Flight Sergeant Brian James AITKEN

Warrant Officer Ian Melvyn BALDERSTONE

Wing Commander Garry Peter BALL

Sergeant Paul Gerard BERRY

Squadron Leader Dheeraj BHASIN

Corporal Denise BONEHAM

Corporal (now Acting Sergeant) Andrew James BRANSTON

Flight Lieutenant Michael Anthony BROADHURST

Warrant Officer Simon John HARDWICK

Wing Commander John Anthony MCCARTHY

Wing Commander Mark Douglas MCNULTY

Squadron Leader Joanne Elizabeth ROE

Wing Commander Daniel LUNNON-WOOD

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Wing Commander Kayode Oludaisi Adesegun ADEBOYE

Flight Lieutenant Jane Tasmin COWLING