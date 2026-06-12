The Military division of The King's Birthday Honours List 2026
A number of military personnel have been granted state honours in the King’s Birthday Honours list for their work in the Armed Forces.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Knight Commander
- Vice Admiral Andrew Jeffery KYTE CB
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
-
Rear Admiral Robert Alexander LAUCHLAN
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Major General Paul Patrick LYNCH MC, Royal Marines
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Rear Admiral Christopher SHEPHERD
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
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Captain Adrian COGHILL
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Rear Admiral Daniel D’SILVA
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Commodore David M FILTNESS
As Officers
-
Captain Philip BURGESS
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Commander Benjamin Robert DORRINGTON
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Commander James Alexander Grant McBRATNEY
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Commander James Edward MITCHELL
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Commander Benjamin SMITH
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Captain Keith James MacFarlane STEPHENSON
As Members
-
Lieutenant Commander Aaron COATES
-
Lieutenant Commander Phoebe Harriet HALL
-
Major Rupert Henry JOHNSTONE-BURT
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Lieutenant Adam LAPPIN, Royal Naval Reserve
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Warrant Officer 1 (Logistics) (Police) Dean LATHAM
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Lieutenant (Sea Cadet Corps) Joshua MCDERMOTT
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Warrant Officer 2 (Warfare) (Electronic Warfare) William PENRIC
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Commander Adam Maxwell PREVETT
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Warrant Officer 1 Logistics (Supply Chain) Lee REEVES
-
Lieutenant Commander Michael RYDIARD
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Chief Petty Officer Laura Jane FALLON ARRC, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Lieutenant Megan Joyce MUIRHEAD, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer 2 Robert COOPER, Royal Marines Reserve
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
-
Lieutenant Commander Glyn Terence DUFFELL
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Commander Mathew GEE
-
Lieutenant Jake Alexander ROBERTSON
-
Lieutenant Commander Anya C SHEPHERD
Army Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Simon Peter HAMILTON CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
-
Major General Elizabeth Jane FAITHFULL-DAVIES CBE
-
Major General Samuel Leslie HUMPHRIS MBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
-
Brigadier Richard Stewart Charles BELL
-
Colonel Simon D’Olier DUCKWORTH OBE DL, Army Reserve
-
Colonel Ross Henzell NOOTT
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Brigadier Peter Thomas QUAITE OBE
As Officers
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Major Michael James BRIGHAM MBE, The Mercian Regiment
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Colonel David Robertson DUNCAN
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Colonel Peter James HALE
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Colonel Thomas Edward KELLY
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Colonel Oliver Peter LEES, Royal Corps of Signals
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Lieutenant Colonel Iain James LOGAN, Intelligence Corps
-
Lieutenant Colonel Thomas David Holroyd OAKLEY, Irish Guards
-
Colonel David John ROBINSON
-
Colonel Toby Patrick Oughtred TILL MBE
-
Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Mark WILSON TD VR, Army Reserve
As Members
-
Captain Kayleigh Sandra Hannah BAKER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)
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Captain Andy Ananda BALWAH, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
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Warrant Officer Class 2 James Michael BECK, Royal Corps of Signals
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Major James David BURBIDGE, Corps of Royal Engineers
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Major Daniel Brian Louis COLE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
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Sergeant Perry Gordon COOK, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
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Warrant Officer Class 2 Adam Jeffrey David DETHERIDGE, The Royal Logistic Corps
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Major Thomas James DOYLE, Corps of Royal Engineers
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Staff Sergeant Jack Gary EDWARDS, Royal Corps of Signals
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Captain Noel EGUASI-ACQUAH, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
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Major Thomas Fraser FORTUNE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
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Major Carol Ann GALLAGHER, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
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Warrant Officer Class 1 Jason Lionel HARTLAND, The Queen’s Royal Hussars
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Major Kieran James HATCHLEY, The King’s Royal Hussars
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Major Mark Alan HAYWARD, The Rifles
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Lieutenant Colonel Robin HICKS, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
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Major Michael Ian Morris HOWDEN, Intelligence Corps
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Corporal Steven HUME, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
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Corporal Matthew Robert JONES, Intelligence Corps
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Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Alan KEEGAN, VR, The Royal Wessex Yeomanry, Army Reserve
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Captain George Sackville LANE FOX, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons)
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Captain Simon David MIDDLETON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
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Major Owen George MITCHELL, The Rifles
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Major Luke Francis MORAN, Army Air Corps
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Lieutenant Colonel Brian Anthony O’NEILL, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
-
Major John Richard O’NEILL, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
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Major Alexandra Elizabeth PETHERBRIDGE, The Royal Logistic Corps
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Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Derek PICK, Corps of Royal Engineers
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Captain Steven Joseph RASBURN, Intelligence Corps
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Major Stuart David ROBINSON VR, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
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Major Thomas Edward RUTHERFORD, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
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Major Mark James SAUNDERS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
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Major Andrew James Patrick SHANNON, The Royal Logistic Corps
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Major Alexander John Piers SHIRREFF, Grenadier Guards
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Major Glen SMITH, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
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Lieutenant Colonel Hannah Mary TAYLOR, Royal Army Medical Service
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Major Richard Matthew WALL, The Royal Corps of Signals
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Major Tobias WHITMARSH, The Royal Irish Regiment
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Major Karl WOODSIDE, The Royal Logistic Corps
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Lieutenant Colonel David John JENKINS, Royal Army Medical Service
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Staff Sergeant Natasha SINCLAIR, Royal Army Medical Service
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
-
Colonel Lex AGATHANGELOU VR, Army Reserve
-
Major Richard Patrick ALLMAN VR, General List, Army Reserve
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Lieutenant Colonel Eric Mark BELLEW VR, Royal Army Medical Service, Army Reserve
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Major Ian Macdonald BUNCE VR, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
-
Warrant Officer Class 2 Darren James FOWLER, The Royal Signals
-
Major Christopher James Meyrick LLOYD, The Mercian Regiment
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Captain David Matthew RECHNER, The Royal Army Medical Service
-
Major Oliver Graham ROSTRON, Irish Guards
Non-Operational Gallantry
King’s Gallantry Medal
Sapper Alex APPLEBY-MASON, The Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
King’s Commendation for Bravery
Corporal James Kirkby BARK, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
Lance Corporal Kieron Edward BUCHAN, The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Knight Commander
- Air Marshal Paul Harron LLOYD CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
-
Air Vice-Marshal Jeremy John ATTRIDGE OBE
-
Air Vice-Marshal Michael John SMEATH CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
-
Air Commodore Richard FOGDEN
-
Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Timothy MARTIN OBE
-
Air Commodore Claire Hazel O’GRADY
As Officers
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Group Captain Alexander Nelson BENNETT
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Wing Commander Keith John BISSETT
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Group Captain James BROOKS
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Group Captain Richard Charles CAMERON
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Wing Commander Julian Patrick Leslie DE VAL
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Group Captain Nicola Jayne DUNCAN
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Wing Commander Sarah Michelle TUNSTALL
As Members
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Squadron Leader Richard Peter George ALLISON
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Corporal Bethany Anne ANDREWS
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Master Aircrew Christopher James BRADBURY
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Warrant Officer Richard Anthony GRIMSHAW-ELSE
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Flight Lieutenant James David HOBKIRK
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Flying Officer Graeme William Alexander HUGHES
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Flight Lieutenant Paul MEDFORD
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Warrant Officer Murugesvaran SUBRAMANIAM
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Squadron Leader Kris TURNER
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Master Aircrew Peter Richard WELSH
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Squadron Leader Daniel John WILKES
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Corporal Kirsty YOULE
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
-
Flight Lieutenant Neill Louis CORDINGLEY
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Warrant Officer Kay Rebecca WARD
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
-
Wing Commander Brian Mark COLLIGAN
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Air Specialist (Class 1) David John GOODWIN
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
-
Squadron Leader Michael James William BROWNE
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Group Captain Kevin Jeffrey TERRETT OBE
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Squadron Leader Lewis James TRAVERS
Non-Operational Gallantry
King’s Commendation for Bravery
- Air Specialist (Class 1) George KARNOVSKI
Civilian Awards
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Mr Jonathan Walsh, Civil Servant