The Military division of The King's Birthday Honours List 2024

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Charles Richard STICKLAND, CB, OBE

As Companion

Rear Admiral Rex John COX

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Rear Admiral Paul BEATTIE

Commodore David Andrew JOYCE

Commodore David Christopher MOODY

Major General Philip Mark TOTTEN, OBE

As Officers

Commodore Andrew John AITKEN

Commander Stephen BRIAN

Lieutenant Colonel Oliver William DENNING

Commander Iain Buchan FERGUSSON

Commander James HOWARD

Colonel Aran Ernest Kingston JESS

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Craig Edward RENNEY

As Members

Major Matthew ADAMS

Colour Sergeant David Robert BARTLETT

Warrant Officer 2 Marcus BASSETT

Commander Liam Bernard BYRD

Major Mark Ashley CARROLL

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems Submarines) Matthew CONNICK

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) Adrian David GRIMES

Commander Christopher HILL

Lieutenant Commander (now Acting Commander) Alasdair MAGILL

Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay Ann OLDRIDGE

Captain Mark WILLIAMS

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer 1 Gary Robert DOKE, Royal Naval Reserve

Army Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Ian John CAVE, CB

As Companions

Major General John Richard COLLYER

Major General Anna-Lee REILLY

Lieutenant General Richard WARDLAW, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Brigadier Richard Charles BROWN

Brigadier Edward John Rafe CHAMBERLAIN

Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Gavin Paul HATCHER, OBE

Brigadier Justin George Edward STENHOUSE, DSO, MBE

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Caradoc BLACKMORE, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Charles BOYLE, The Royal Welsh

Colonel James David FORREST, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Adrian HOLLIS, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Edward Robert MEYER, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Rowland PHILIPSON-STOW, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons)

Colonel Katherine Morag RICHARDSON

Colonel Zarack Dilwyn Coulson SCOTT

Colonel Sion Duncan WALKER, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Adam James ZIPFELL, Army Air Corps

As Members

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) James Edward ALLEN, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Ranjankumar BADGAMI, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Captain William John BARRACLOUGH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Jenny Elizabeth CONNELL, Adjutant General’s Corps (Army Legal Services Branch)

Major Jean-Sebastien CORMIER, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Liam Terence CRANE, Royal Corps of Signals

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Michael Olaf Chetwynd DOBBIN, DSO, MC, Grenadier Guards

Warrant Officer Class 2 Rupert John DOWDESWELL, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major Thomas Edward DUDLEY, The Queen’s Royal Hussars

Captain Dannielle Jade DUNN, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Michael Graham ELLIOTT, The Rifles

Major Andrew David FORD, The Royal Logistic Corps

Sergeant Peter HARVEY-JONES, Intelligence Corps

Major George Thomas HOLDCROFT, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Andrew James HORSFALL, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)

Captain Theodoros Roezelt JORDAAN, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Jodie Anne Bowie KENNEDY-SMITH, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Philip MAGGS, The Queen’s Royal Hussars

Warrant Officer Class 2 John Stanley MAUCHLEN, The Parachute Regiment

Captain (now Acting Major) Renata Dawn McKINNELL, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve

Captain Chris MUDGE, Intelligence Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Marjorie Shamiso MUZAVAZI, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Katherine Hazel PRUDHOE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch), Army Reserve

Major Lucy Christina SCOTT, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Sergeant Kelly Louise STEPHENSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Major Ronald Benjamin TASKER, The Queen’s Royal Hussars

Major Andrew John THACKWAY, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Timothy James Hamilton TOWLER, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Captain Paul David TYRER, The Mercian Regiment, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Ruthven WILSON, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers

Warrant Officer Class 2 Nicholas WITHERS, The Parachute Regiment

Lance Corporal Yan-Hap David WONG, Corps of Royal Engineers

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Major Robert Stuart GARBETT, VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Corporal Nicholas Anthony CRANFIELD, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Edward Dyer FIELD, VR, The Royal Yeomanry, Army Reserve

Staff Sergeant Kevin William McLEAN, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Colonel Jonathan Layton PRICHARD, Army Reserve

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Companion

Air Marshal Martin Elliott SAMPSON, CBE, DSO

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Air Commodore Mark David LORRIMAN-HUGHES, OBE

Air Commodore James William Stephen THOMPSON

Group Captain Sarah VAMPLEW

As Officers

Wing Commander Christopher David BALL

Group Captain David COLLINS

Wing Commander Fiona Margaret DYSON

Wing Commander Arthur MCGUIRE

Wing Commander Wesley PEAD

Wing Commander James SJOBERG

As Members

Chief Technician Stuart William BENSON

Flight Sergeant Keith Paul BURT

Wing Commander Andrew Jon BUTTERFIELD

Squadron Leader Richard Martin DODD

Squadron Leader Howard FIELDER

Squadron Leader Christopher GORDON

Sergeant Paul William GROCOCK

Squadron Leader Barry LAWS

Flight Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer) Jonathan Nigel OWENS

Warrant Officer Michelle REES-MARTIN

Warrant Officer Christopher David TAYLOR

Flight Sergeant Christopher WORKMAN

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Squadron Leader Harmony Avril SLADE

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Wing Commander Stephen Michael FRY, DL

Squadron Leader Simon James KIRKBRIDE

Master Aircrew Dean William Edward PENLINGTON, MBE

Operational Awards

Royal Navy

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Officer

Commander George Houston STORTON

As Member

Lieutenant Commander David Wayne DONBAVAND

Army

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Officer

Lieutenant Colonel Haydn James GAUKROGER, The Parachute Regiment

As Members

Warrant Officer Class 2 Osamah Omar AL-KHALDI, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Yugal ANGBO, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lance Corporal Charlotte Sophie PARRY, Intelligence Corps

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Trooper Lorcan Ignatius Valentine Noel GRAYDON, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons)

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Acting Brigadier Matthew Richard BAKER, OBE

Lieutenant Colonel Shane Stephen BURTON, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Major David Alexander EDMONDSON, Army Air Corps

Captain Barry Kieron GREEN, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Ashley Michael NEVE, The Parachute Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Anderson FORREST, The Royal Irish Regiment

Non-Operational Gallantry

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Acting Corporal Richard David HAYES, The Parachute Regiment

Major Harry Alexander Robarts WALLACE, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Royal Air Force

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Member

Squadron Leader Graham James ORME

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service