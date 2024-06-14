The Military division of The King's Birthday Honours List 2024
A number of military personnel have been granted state honours in the King’s Birthday Honours list for their work in the Armed Forces.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Charles Richard STICKLAND, CB, OBE
As Companion
- Rear Admiral Rex John COX
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
- Rear Admiral Paul BEATTIE
- Commodore David Andrew JOYCE
- Commodore David Christopher MOODY
- Major General Philip Mark TOTTEN, OBE
As Officers
- Commodore Andrew John AITKEN
- Commander Stephen BRIAN
- Lieutenant Colonel Oliver William DENNING
- Commander Iain Buchan FERGUSSON
- Commander James HOWARD
- Colonel Aran Ernest Kingston JESS
- Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Craig Edward RENNEY
As Members
- Major Matthew ADAMS
- Colour Sergeant David Robert BARTLETT
- Warrant Officer 2 Marcus BASSETT
- Commander Liam Bernard BYRD
- Major Mark Ashley CARROLL
- Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems Submarines) Matthew CONNICK
- Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) Adrian David GRIMES
- Commander Christopher HILL
- Lieutenant Commander (now Acting Commander) Alasdair MAGILL
- Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay Ann OLDRIDGE
- Captain Mark WILLIAMS
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer 1 Gary Robert DOKE, Royal Naval Reserve
Army Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Ian John CAVE, CB
As Companions
- Major General John Richard COLLYER
- Major General Anna-Lee REILLY
- Lieutenant General Richard WARDLAW, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
- Brigadier Richard Charles BROWN
- Brigadier Edward John Rafe CHAMBERLAIN
- Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Gavin Paul HATCHER, OBE
- Brigadier Justin George Edward STENHOUSE, DSO, MBE
As Officers
- Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Caradoc BLACKMORE, Intelligence Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Simon Charles BOYLE, The Royal Welsh
- Colonel James David FORREST, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Adrian HOLLIS, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Carl Edward Robert MEYER, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Robert Rowland PHILIPSON-STOW, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons)
- Colonel Katherine Morag RICHARDSON
- Colonel Zarack Dilwyn Coulson SCOTT
- Colonel Sion Duncan WALKER, TD, VR, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Adam James ZIPFELL, Army Air Corps
As Members
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) James Edward ALLEN, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Ranjankumar BADGAMI, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Captain William John BARRACLOUGH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Major Jenny Elizabeth CONNELL, Adjutant General’s Corps (Army Legal Services Branch)
- Major Jean-Sebastien CORMIER, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Liam Terence CRANE, Royal Corps of Signals
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Michael Olaf Chetwynd DOBBIN, DSO, MC, Grenadier Guards
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Rupert John DOWDESWELL, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Major Thomas Edward DUDLEY, The Queen’s Royal Hussars
- Captain Dannielle Jade DUNN, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Major Michael Graham ELLIOTT, The Rifles
- Major Andrew David FORD, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Sergeant Peter HARVEY-JONES, Intelligence Corps
- Major George Thomas HOLDCROFT, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Andrew James HORSFALL, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)
- Captain Theodoros Roezelt JORDAAN, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Jodie Anne Bowie KENNEDY-SMITH, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Simon Philip MAGGS, The Queen’s Royal Hussars
- Warrant Officer Class 2 John Stanley MAUCHLEN, The Parachute Regiment
- Captain (now Acting Major) Renata Dawn McKINNELL, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
- Captain Chris MUDGE, Intelligence Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Marjorie Shamiso MUZAVAZI, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Lieutenant Colonel Katherine Hazel PRUDHOE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch), Army Reserve
- Major Lucy Christina SCOTT, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Sergeant Kelly Louise STEPHENSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
- Major Ronald Benjamin TASKER, The Queen’s Royal Hussars
- Major Andrew John THACKWAY, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Timothy James Hamilton TOWLER, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Captain Paul David TYRER, The Mercian Regiment, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Ruthven WILSON, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Nicholas WITHERS, The Parachute Regiment
- Lance Corporal Yan-Hap David WONG, Corps of Royal Engineers
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Major Robert Stuart GARBETT, VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Corporal Nicholas Anthony CRANFIELD, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Charles Edward Dyer FIELD, VR, The Royal Yeomanry, Army Reserve
- Staff Sergeant Kevin William McLEAN, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
- Colonel Jonathan Layton PRICHARD, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Companion
- Air Marshal Martin Elliott SAMPSON, CBE, DSO
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
- Air Commodore Mark David LORRIMAN-HUGHES, OBE
- Air Commodore James William Stephen THOMPSON
- Group Captain Sarah VAMPLEW
As Officers
- Wing Commander Christopher David BALL
- Group Captain David COLLINS
- Wing Commander Fiona Margaret DYSON
- Wing Commander Arthur MCGUIRE
- Wing Commander Wesley PEAD
- Wing Commander James SJOBERG
As Members
- Chief Technician Stuart William BENSON
- Flight Sergeant Keith Paul BURT
- Wing Commander Andrew Jon BUTTERFIELD
- Squadron Leader Richard Martin DODD
- Squadron Leader Howard FIELDER
- Squadron Leader Christopher GORDON
- Sergeant Paul William GROCOCK
- Squadron Leader Barry LAWS
- Flight Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer) Jonathan Nigel OWENS
- Warrant Officer Michelle REES-MARTIN
- Warrant Officer Christopher David TAYLOR
- Flight Sergeant Christopher WORKMAN
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Squadron Leader Harmony Avril SLADE
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Wing Commander Stephen Michael FRY, DL
- Squadron Leader Simon James KIRKBRIDE
- Master Aircrew Dean William Edward PENLINGTON, MBE
Operational Awards
Royal Navy
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Officer
- Commander George Houston STORTON
As Member
- Lieutenant Commander David Wayne DONBAVAND
Army
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Officer
Lieutenant Colonel Haydn James GAUKROGER, The Parachute Regiment
As Members
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Osamah Omar AL-KHALDI, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Major Yugal ANGBO, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Lance Corporal Charlotte Sophie PARRY, Intelligence Corps
King’s Commendation for Bravery
- Trooper Lorcan Ignatius Valentine Noel GRAYDON, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons)
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Acting Brigadier Matthew Richard BAKER, OBE
- Lieutenant Colonel Shane Stephen BURTON, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Major David Alexander EDMONDSON, Army Air Corps
- Captain Barry Kieron GREEN, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Ashley Michael NEVE, The Parachute Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Anderson FORREST, The Royal Irish Regiment
Non-Operational Gallantry
King’s Commendation for Bravery
- Acting Corporal Richard David HAYES, The Parachute Regiment
- Major Harry Alexander Robarts WALLACE, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Royal Air Force
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Member
- Squadron Leader Graham James ORME
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Squadron Leader Daniel BLENKINSOP
- Sergeant James CASEY