The Military division of The King's Birthday Honours List 2023

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Congratulations to the Service personnel who are receiving state honours from His Majesty The King, in his first Birthday Honours List. These prestigious awards are testament to the talent and dedication of our Armed Forces, and highlight the huge range of skills and talents across our brave personnel.

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Knight Commander

Vice Admiral Richard Charles THOMPSON, CBE

As Companion

Rear Admiral James Godfrey HIGHAM, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Commodore James Robert DEAN, OBE

Rear Admiral Timothy Christopher WOODS

As Officers

Commander Charles Michael BARROW

Commander Ian Gerald DANBURY

Colonel Jonathan Wyn DOWD

Captain Francis Durham HIRONS

Captain Stephen Andrew LARGE

Lieutenant Colonel Michael John SCANLON

Commander Fergus Steven WALKER

As Members

Lieutenant Zachariah Thomas Sidney BLOW

Warrant Officer 1 Andrew Charles CORNISH

Petty Officer (Diver) Andrew Robert COULSON

Warrant Officer 1 (Mine Warfare) John COWAN

Warrant Officer 2 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Jamie Paul DOUGAL

Sergeant James DUNLOP

Chief Petty Officer (Royal Navy Welfare) Victoria GLASSEY

Lieutenant Commander Amy GLOVER

Lieutenant Commander Anthony James Rodney LOFTS

Sub Lieutenant Adaiah Jekamiah Pelailiah PROVIDENCE-CULZAC, Royal Naval Reserve

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering Submarines) Barry John TURNER-MACDONALD

Captain Richard Ian WATSON

Major Christopher Alan WEBBER

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Commander Karen McCULLOUGH, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service

Army Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Knight Grand Cross

General Sir Mark Alexander Popham CARLETON-SMITH, KCB, CBE

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Nicholas Robert Macrae BORTON, DSO, MBE

As Companions

Major General Paul Raymond GRIFFITHS

Major General Timothy John HODGETTS, CBE, KHS

Major General Colin Richard James WEIR, DSO, MBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Brigadier Andrew Stuart GARNER, OBE

Brigadier Anna Clare LUEDICKE, OBE

Brigadier Toby Lloyd ROWLAND

Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Nicholas THOMAS

As Officers

Colonel Richard David Hadley BALL

Colonel Sharon Mary BEATTY, ARRC

Lieutenant Colonel James CAMPBELL, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve

Colonel David Ronald COCKWELL, MBE

Lieutenant Colonel Belinda Lorraine FORSYTHE, MBE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Rebecca Sarah JACQUES-GREY, Royal Corps of Signals

Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Tobias LAMBERT

Lieutenant Colonel Philip Robert NATHAN, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 1 Andrew John STOKES, MVO, Coldstream Guards

Colonel Tim John SYMONDS

Colonel Andrew Derrick WATSON

As Members

Captain Steven John ADAMSON, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Stuart Richard ALLEN, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Service Branch)

Major Daniel Robert AUSTIN, Royal Army Medical Corps

Sergeant Liam James BAYFORD, Royal Corps of Signals

Warrant Officer Class 1 Robbie George BEECH, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Lieutenant Colonel James Leonard BROWN, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Rosanne Kathleen BUCKLEY, Intelligence Corps

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Christopher Paul CARTER, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment

Major Peter James CORNISH, The Royal Logistic Corps

Sergeant Thomas COUPER, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Colonel Peter Michael John COWELL, The Yorkshire Regiment

Major Hamish Lawson DAVISON, Royal Tank Regiment

Lance Corporal Natasha Maria Linda DAY, Royal Army Medical Corps

Major Steven George DAY, The Yorkshire Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 2 Johannes Jakobus DU TOIT, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Deborah Anne FAIRCLOUGH, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Wendy FAUX, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve,

Major Paul John GANUSZKO, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Gareth Russel HALL, Royal Army Medical Corps

Captain Melissa Jane HENLEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Major Craig HUTTON, Scots Guards

Captain Helen JASPER, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Iain LAMONT, Corps of Royal Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Danny Scott Alan LESLIE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Captain (now Acting Major) George Wayne LONG, The Mercian Regiment

Lieutenant (now Acting Captain) Bartholomew Philip LUCAS, Army Cadet Force

Major Robert MARSHALL, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Iain Veitch McDAVID, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Captain (now Acting Major) Matthew Speirs McNAIRN, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Major Robert Edward MORFORD, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Major Harry Anthony NOBLE, Intelligence Corps

Major William James Devine PATRICK, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Warrant Officer Class 2 Deborah Christine PENNY, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 James Stephen Christopher ROCHESTER, Corps of Royal Engineers

Corporal William James ROSS, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Abbas SALIHU, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Keith William SCOTT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Major Helen Mary Morrell STAMP, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Anthony Russell VINEY, The Yorkshire Regiment

Major Edward Charles WATTS, The Yorkshire Regiment

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Joseph Francis Caven WOOD, Corps of Royal Engineers

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Staff Sergeant Lindsey Anne COLLINSON, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer Class 2 Craig BLANEY, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Captain David Gary BURGESS, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Colonel David Ronald McNEIL, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Lee Jay SHAW, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.

As Companion

Air Vice-Marshal Ranald Torquil Ian MUNRO, CBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Air Commodore Anthony John BEASANT

Air Commodore Emily Jane FLYNN, OBE

Group Captain Sara Bridget MACKMIN

As Officers

Wing Commander Tracey Louise AFFLECK

Group Captain Leonie BOYD

Group Captain James Matthew CALVERT

Wing Commander Victoria Ann FULTON

Wing Commander Craig Robert LEDIEU, MBE

Wing Commander Anthony John LETT

Wing Commander Victoria Tuesday WILLIAMS

Wing Commander Jonathan Robert Gibson YOUNG

As Members

Sergeant Matthew James BREESE

Squadron Leader David Gary COOPER

Warrant Officer Andrea Jane CULLEY

Chief Technician Martin Richard DARBON

Squadron Leader Elizabeth Margaret DAWSON

Squadron Leader Brendan Christopher DUNNE

Squadron Leader Robyn Elizabeth HACKWELL

Wing Commander Lorna Jayne HOBAN

Air Specialist 1 (now Acting Corporal) Prem Dorje LAMA

Squadron Leader William Anthony LEATHER

Sergeant Paul David MITCHELL

Squadron Leader Gary MONTGOMERY

Sergeant (now Acting Flight Sergeant) Robyn Caroline MUSCROFT-BLOOMFIELD

Squadron Leader Andrew SPOUR

Flight Lieutenant David Alexander TAYLOR

Squadron Leader Princejit Singh UBHI

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Flight Sergeant Anita Rosemary WIEJAK

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal