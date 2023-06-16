The Military division of The King's Birthday Honours List 2023
A number of military personnel have been granted state honours in the King’s Birthday Honours list for their work in the Armed Forces.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
Congratulations to the Service personnel who are receiving state honours from His Majesty The King, in his first Birthday Honours List. These prestigious awards are testament to the talent and dedication of our Armed Forces, and highlight the huge range of skills and talents across our brave personnel.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Knight Commander
- Vice Admiral Richard Charles THOMPSON, CBE
As Companion
- Rear Admiral James Godfrey HIGHAM, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
- Commodore James Robert DEAN, OBE
- Rear Admiral Timothy Christopher WOODS
As Officers
- Commander Charles Michael BARROW
- Commander Ian Gerald DANBURY
- Colonel Jonathan Wyn DOWD
- Captain Francis Durham HIRONS
- Captain Stephen Andrew LARGE
- Lieutenant Colonel Michael John SCANLON
- Commander Fergus Steven WALKER
As Members
- Lieutenant Zachariah Thomas Sidney BLOW
- Warrant Officer 1 Andrew Charles CORNISH
- Petty Officer (Diver) Andrew Robert COULSON
- Warrant Officer 1 (Mine Warfare) John COWAN
- Warrant Officer 2 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Jamie Paul DOUGAL
- Sergeant James DUNLOP
- Chief Petty Officer (Royal Navy Welfare) Victoria GLASSEY
- Lieutenant Commander Amy GLOVER
- Lieutenant Commander Anthony James Rodney LOFTS
- Sub Lieutenant Adaiah Jekamiah Pelailiah PROVIDENCE-CULZAC, Royal Naval Reserve
- Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering Submarines) Barry John TURNER-MACDONALD
- Captain Richard Ian WATSON
- Major Christopher Alan WEBBER
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Commander Karen McCULLOUGH, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
Army Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Knight Grand Cross
- General Sir Mark Alexander Popham CARLETON-SMITH, KCB, CBE
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Nicholas Robert Macrae BORTON, DSO, MBE
As Companions
- Major General Paul Raymond GRIFFITHS
- Major General Timothy John HODGETTS, CBE, KHS
- Major General Colin Richard James WEIR, DSO, MBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
- Brigadier Andrew Stuart GARNER, OBE
- Brigadier Anna Clare LUEDICKE, OBE
- Brigadier Toby Lloyd ROWLAND
- Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Nicholas THOMAS
As Officers
- Colonel Richard David Hadley BALL
- Colonel Sharon Mary BEATTY, ARRC
- Lieutenant Colonel James CAMPBELL, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve
- Colonel David Ronald COCKWELL, MBE
- Lieutenant Colonel Belinda Lorraine FORSYTHE, MBE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
- Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Rebecca Sarah JACQUES-GREY, Royal Corps of Signals
- Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Tobias LAMBERT
- Lieutenant Colonel Philip Robert NATHAN, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Andrew John STOKES, MVO, Coldstream Guards
- Colonel Tim John SYMONDS
- Colonel Andrew Derrick WATSON
As Members
- Captain Steven John ADAMSON, Royal Corps of Signals
- Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Stuart Richard ALLEN, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Service Branch)
- Major Daniel Robert AUSTIN, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Sergeant Liam James BAYFORD, Royal Corps of Signals
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Robbie George BEECH, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel James Leonard BROWN, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Rosanne Kathleen BUCKLEY, Intelligence Corps
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Christopher Paul CARTER, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment
- Major Peter James CORNISH, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Sergeant Thomas COUPER, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Colonel Peter Michael John COWELL, The Yorkshire Regiment
- Major Hamish Lawson DAVISON, Royal Tank Regiment
- Lance Corporal Natasha Maria Linda DAY, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Major Steven George DAY, The Yorkshire Regiment
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Johannes Jakobus DU TOIT, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Deborah Anne FAIRCLOUGH, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Lieutenant Colonel Wendy FAUX, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve,
- Major Paul John GANUSZKO, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Gareth Russel HALL, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Captain Melissa Jane HENLEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
- Major Craig HUTTON, Scots Guards
- Captain Helen JASPER, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Iain LAMONT, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Lieutenant Colonel Danny Scott Alan LESLIE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Captain (now Acting Major) George Wayne LONG, The Mercian Regiment
- Lieutenant (now Acting Captain) Bartholomew Philip LUCAS, Army Cadet Force
- Major Robert MARSHALL, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Iain Veitch McDAVID, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Captain (now Acting Major) Matthew Speirs McNAIRN, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Major Robert Edward MORFORD, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Major Harry Anthony NOBLE, Intelligence Corps
- Major William James Devine PATRICK, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Deborah Christine PENNY, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 2 James Stephen Christopher ROCHESTER, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Corporal William James ROSS, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Abbas SALIHU, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Keith William SCOTT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
- Major Helen Mary Morrell STAMP, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Major Anthony Russell VINEY, The Yorkshire Regiment
- Major Edward Charles WATTS, The Yorkshire Regiment
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Joseph Francis Caven WOOD, Corps of Royal Engineers
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Staff Sergeant Lindsey Anne COLLINSON, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Craig BLANEY, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
- Captain David Gary BURGESS, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Colonel David Ronald McNEIL, TD, VR, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Lee Jay SHAW, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath.
As Companion
- Air Vice-Marshal Ranald Torquil Ian MUNRO, CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
- Air Commodore Anthony John BEASANT
- Air Commodore Emily Jane FLYNN, OBE
- Group Captain Sara Bridget MACKMIN
As Officers
- Wing Commander Tracey Louise AFFLECK
- Group Captain Leonie BOYD
- Group Captain James Matthew CALVERT
- Wing Commander Victoria Ann FULTON
- Wing Commander Craig Robert LEDIEU, MBE
- Wing Commander Anthony John LETT
- Wing Commander Victoria Tuesday WILLIAMS
- Wing Commander Jonathan Robert Gibson YOUNG
As Members
- Sergeant Matthew James BREESE
- Squadron Leader David Gary COOPER
- Warrant Officer Andrea Jane CULLEY
- Chief Technician Martin Richard DARBON
- Squadron Leader Elizabeth Margaret DAWSON
- Squadron Leader Brendan Christopher DUNNE
- Squadron Leader Robyn Elizabeth HACKWELL
- Wing Commander Lorna Jayne HOBAN
- Air Specialist 1 (now Acting Corporal) Prem Dorje LAMA
- Squadron Leader William Anthony LEATHER
- Sergeant Paul David MITCHELL
- Squadron Leader Gary MONTGOMERY
- Sergeant (now Acting Flight Sergeant) Robyn Caroline MUSCROFT-BLOOMFIELD
- Squadron Leader Andrew SPOUR
- Flight Lieutenant David Alexander TAYLOR
- Squadron Leader Princejit Singh UBHI
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Flight Sergeant Anita Rosemary WIEJAK
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Flight Lieutenant Graham John BLACKBURN
- Air Specialist Class 1 Westley WHYTE