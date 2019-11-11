The Last Overland Adventure expedition arrived in Ashgabat

Spending more than 70 days on travelling by land from Singapore to London, the Last Overland expedition arrived in Ashgabat in their vintage Landrovers. We all enjoyed a ‘full English’ and ‘full Turkmen’ breakfast at British Ambassador’s residence together. It was great to hear the stories of the journey so far. It was then time to see Ashgabat.

The Last Overland expedition team tours Ashgabat

The weary travellers, we hope, felt fully refreshed, and with recharged batteries, after visiting the iconic landmarks of Turkmenistan’s capital. Turkmenistan TV channel was also quick to catch the opportunity of filming and interviewing the team while they were being escorted by Ambassador Hugh Philpott, firstly to the iconic wedding palace, then Independence monument, bird-shaped Ashgabat airport and many other interesting sites around the city