The Environment Agency Publishes Annual Report 2017-18

Today the Environment Agency has published its Annual Report and Accounts for 2017-2018 outlining what has been achieved in the last financial year.

This report lays a positive foundation for the government’s 25 Year Environment Plan which has a clear ambition for our generation to leave the environment in a better state than we found it. The Environment Agency was closely involved in shaping the Plan, and it is now one of our main responsibilities to deliver it.

This year’s report highlights considerable progress that the Agency has made towards fulfilling the goals set out in our Action Plan up to 2020.

Over the past year the Environment Agency has:

Invested 1.3bn into protecting the environment.

Reduced its carbon footprint by 45% against the 2006 – 2007 baseline year.

Enhanced over 2,000km of river habitats.

Created over 1,500 acres of new habitat for wildlife.

Better protected over 45,000 additional homes from flooding this year.

Informed over 1.4 million people about our free Flood Warning Service.

Trained 6,500 staff to respond to flooding.

Reduced the number of serious and significant pollution incidents to their lowest levels since 2011.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, said:

The report demonstrates the commitment of all those who work for the Environment Agency to do the right thing for the environment, to create a better place for people and wildlife, and to go the extra mile for the communities we serve. Over the course of the past year the Environment Agency has made good progress towards the goals set out in the government’s 25 Year Environment Plan, reducing pollution, enhancing habitats, protecting more homes from flooding and strengthening our incident response capabilities.

The Environment Agency is here to create a better place for people and wildlife, delivering flood protection and water security, regulating industry and supporting sustainable growth across the country.

To read the report click here.