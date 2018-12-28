News story
The Civilian Division of the New Year Honours 2019
49 civilian personnel have been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual New Year Honours list.
COMPANION, ORDER OF THE BATH
Neil THOMPSON
Peter Derek WATKINS
COMMANDER, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Barry Thomas BURTON
Timothy Mark DANNATT
Cecelia MATHIESON
Steven Scott McCARTHY
OFFICERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Richard BOGGIS-ROLFE
Jane Elizabeth BURROWS
Andrew COTTER
David John COWLEY
Cornelius Michael O’CONNOR
Katherine Fiona PHILLIP
Lorna Ann THOMPSON
David WILLIAMS
MEMBERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Gillian ATKINS
Louise Marie BAKER-MORRIS
Malcolm John BONE
Jon BROWN
Lorraine COULTON
Timothy John Bebb DAVIS
Alan George HEAD
Mandeep KAUR
Claire Mary LITTLE
Graeme Duguid MAIN
Michael David ROBERTS
Dean Michael Alexander ROGERS
Leslie Carol SMITH
Iain SPENCE
Helen Mary TOWNEND
THE BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)
Anne Patricia ABEL
Nerys BELL
Mary Christian BRIDSON
Catherine CAMPBELL
Margaret Enid DICKSON
Robert Norman ESPIE
William James ESPIE
Commander Michael
Carol Linda GORDON-ALLEYNE
Irene May HARMAN
Valerie Ann LEAR
Alan LEVINE
Professor Colin Forbes MOFFAT
Joan OSBORNE
John Frederic PARVIN
George Brownlie PRENTICE
Johanna Alexandra ROHAN
William John STOCKS
David William TAYLOR