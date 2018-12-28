News story

The Civilian Division of the New Year Honours 2019

49 civilian personnel have been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual New Year Honours list.

Published 28 December 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP
placeholder

COMPANION, ORDER OF THE BATH

Neil THOMPSON

Peter Derek WATKINS

COMMANDER, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Barry Thomas BURTON

Timothy Mark DANNATT

Cecelia MATHIESON

Steven Scott McCARTHY

OFFICERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Richard BOGGIS-ROLFE

Jane Elizabeth BURROWS

Andrew COTTER

David John COWLEY

Cornelius Michael O’CONNOR

Katherine Fiona PHILLIP

Lorna Ann THOMPSON

David WILLIAMS

MEMBERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Gillian ATKINS

Louise Marie BAKER-MORRIS

Malcolm John BONE

Jon BROWN

Lorraine COULTON

Timothy John Bebb DAVIS

Alan George HEAD

Mandeep KAUR

Claire Mary LITTLE

Graeme Duguid MAIN

Michael David ROBERTS

Dean Michael Alexander ROGERS

Leslie Carol SMITH

Iain SPENCE

Helen Mary TOWNEND

THE BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Anne Patricia ABEL

Nerys BELL

Mary Christian BRIDSON

Catherine CAMPBELL

Margaret Enid DICKSON

Robert Norman ESPIE

William James ESPIE

Commander Michael

Carol Linda GORDON-ALLEYNE

Irene May HARMAN

Valerie Ann LEAR

Alan LEVINE

Professor Colin Forbes MOFFAT

Joan OSBORNE

John Frederic PARVIN

George Brownlie PRENTICE

Johanna Alexandra ROHAN

William John STOCKS

David William TAYLOR

Published 28 December 2018