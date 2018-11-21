Testing new medical technologies in the NHS: apply for funding

Innovate UK and the Office for Life Sciences are working in partnership to invest up to £1.5 million in business projects that support the development of new medical devices, diagnostics and regulated digital technology.

The life sciences sector is one of the most important for the UK economy. It has a £70 billion turnover and employs nearly 235,000.

Most companies in the sector are small and often find it difficult to provide enough real-world evidence to support use of their innovations in the NHS. The funding will help businesses to collect that evidence.

Funding will support either the development or design of plans for collection of data on clinical performance and cost effectiveness or studies that actually collect the data.

It is aimed at small and medium-sized companies that have developed and manufactured innovative healthtech, have gained a CE marking for it and have marketed it in the UK for less than 5 years.

Projects should address NHS priorities

Projects should show how they are working with appropriate organisations such as the NHS and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. They should aim to have a significant impact and address NHS priorities including:

reducing cancellations or unnecessary appointments

reducing the burden on accident and emergency

improving patient safety

speeding up diagnosis

enabling earlier diagnosis of cancer

supporting management of long-term conditions such as diabetes, chronic pain management, cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

