Teen jailed for attack on mother and toddler

A violent teenager who threatened to throw a toddler out of a window has been sent to a young offenders’ institute after Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

Joshua Ingram, 18, launched an attack on his ex-girlfriend and her 2 year old son after the toddler agitated him. Ingram who was staying at his ex-girlfriend’s house lost his temper with the child and started swearing. The child’s mother carried the boy into another room; however, when she passed Ingram on the landing he shoved the child’s head into the wall sufficiently hard to cause a bang.

Ingram then started to damage property in the living room before following her upstairs and taking her phone so she could not call the police. He then lunged towards the child in an attempt to try to grab him. He threatened to throw the child down the stairs and against a wall. The child was screaming and his mother was lying on top of him on his bed trying to shield him from attack.

The offender also had a vegetable knife and threatened repeatedly to kill the mother and child. He threw the knife to the floor with such force that it broke. He then grabbed the child again and placed a pillow over the mothers head and told the child that he was going to kill her.

Ingram originally received 2 years detention in a young offenders institution suspended for 2 years last October at Grimsby Crown Court. The Court of Appeal agreed that this was too lenient and increased his sentence to 3 years in a young offenders’ institute.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: