Talented research groups across the UK to pioneer tomorrow's breakthrough innovations

Science Minister Chris Skidmore is encouraging researchers and businesses across the UK to join together and apply for government backing to develop pioneering ideas

funding could support the next medical breakthrough or break new ground in tackling climate change

applicants from across the UK can apply to UK Research and Innovation’s Strength in Places Fund, part of the modern Industrial Strategy ambition to help areas build on their research and innovation strengths

Ambitious groups of research leaders, businesses and local partners can now apply for government funding to support ground-breaking innovations.

Applications open today for projects to bid for up to £50,000 early-stage funding to develop their ideas and will then go on to develop full stage bids that could see between £10 million and £50 million awarded to the strongest candidates.

Funding comes from the Strength in Places Fund, announced in the government’s modern Industrial Strategy, to help local areas build on their research and innovation strengths and grow local expert networks.

Science and Innovation Minister Chris Skidmore said:

From the booming satellite industry, to becoming global leaders in clean energy development, inspirational science and research is happening in every part of the UK. With only 0.9% of the world’s population and the UK boasting 6% of global research publications, we are committed to building on our world-leading reputation. The Strength in Places Fund is part of our modern Industrial Strategy, ensuring places across the UK have the opportunity to develop their science, research and innovation capabilities and create the high-skilled jobs of the future.

The £236 million Strength in Places Fund, a flagship fund delivered by UK Research and Innovation, brings together research organisations, businesses, and local authorities on projects that will boost the highly-skilled, highly-paid jobs of the future and grow the local economy.

UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive, Professor Sir Mark Walport said:

Our vision is to ensure people right across the country benefit from the UK’s world-leading research and innovation. The Strength in Places Fund will bring together research organisations, business and local leadership to create ambitious projects that will deliver local economic growth and create high value jobs.

The opening of this new round of funding follows the recent announcement that 23 projects around the UK were awarded up to £50,000 to develop their full-stage bids in Wave One of the fund.

The call for expressions of interest for Wave Two of the fund is now open and the deadline for submissions is 9 October 2019.

