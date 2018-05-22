Suspension of Marketing Authorisations

The marketing authorisation holders Bio-Tech Solutions Ltd and Mr H.I. & Mrs S.J. Moulds have failed to comply with an improvement notice relating to an inspection of their pharmacovigilance system. They do not have adequate personnel, systems and facilities in place to meet their regulatory requirements for pharmacovigilance.

Veterinary pharmacovigilance is the on-going monitoring of the safety and efficacy of medicines.

The following marketing authorisations have therefore been suspended: