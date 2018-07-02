Surveillance camera system buyers’ toolkit launched

Tony Porter, the Surveillance Camera Commissioner, has launched a buyers’ toolkit – a key deliverable of the National Surveillance Camera Strategy for England and Wales.

The toolkit is an easy-to-follow guide for non-experts who are thinking about buying a surveillance camera system and want to ensure they buy an effective system that does what they want it to do.

It’s aimed at small and medium sized enterprises (up to 250 staff) and micro-businesses (up to 9 staff) but the toolkit is valuable for any organisation considering using surveillance cameras.

Following the guidance in the toolkit will help people make informed decisions about whether surveillance can be justified as a solution to their problems. If surveillance cameras are necessary, then the toolkit is full of advice and tips on how to get the best out of your prospective suppliers.

Tony Porter said: