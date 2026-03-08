Supporting working people always top of my mind

The Prime Minister will visit a community centre in London where he’ll meet with people to discuss the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on communities here in Britain.

His visit follows further action across the weekend to support British citizens and defend our interests, with booking open for British nationals in Dubai wishing to access UK government-provided flights and more commercial flights available. The four additional Typhoon jets have now arrived in Qatar, and a Merlin helicopter is en route to RAF Akrotiri to bolster our defences in Cyprus.

Speaking ahead of the visit the Prime Minister said:

I know that people are worried sick for friends and family as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

That’s why we’re working round the clock to keep British citizens safe. Staff are on the ground to support those in need, government provided flights are helping people get home, and our tireless Armed Forces are flying across the region to defend our allies and our interests.

But people are also rightly worrying what this means for life at home – their bills, their jobs, their communities.

I want to address those concerns head on. I will always be guided by what is best for the British public. And no matter the headwinds, supporting working people and their families with the cost of living is always top of my mind.

That is true from the day I took office, to the decisions I’ve made over the last week. And the steps we’ve taken to stabilise our economy will make our country stronger in the face of global shocks so that they weigh less heavy on people’s lives.

We’re stepping in to ease the everyday pressures - freezing rail fares, taking money off energy bills, helping with childcare and raising the minimum wage. And thanks to our decisions interest rates have been cut six times and living standards are up.

This is a crucial part of how we become a stronger nation. But our strength is also measured by our resilience as a society.

That’s why we’ve set out a plan to renew the values that bring us together, investing in our communities and rooting out hatred wherever it tries to divide us.