Supplementary protection certificates: IPO call for views

The European Commission is proposing a new exception from infringement of supplementary protection certificates (SPC), which protect medicines. SPCs are national IP rights provided for by EU regulations. A draft proposal for a Regulation was published on 28 May 2018. This Regulation aims to amend Regulation (EC) No 469/2009 concerning the supplementary protection certificate for medicinal products.

The Intellectual Property Office welcomes views on the draft legislative proposal.

For further information, including a link to the European Commission Press Release, view the IPO News item