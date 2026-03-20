Suffragan Bishop of Stepney: 20th March 2026

The King has approved the nomination of The Venerable Roderick (Rod) Ernest Alexander Green, BA, MA, MTh, Archdeacon of Llandaff, in the Church in Wales, to the Suffragan See of Stepney, in the Diocese of London, in succession to The Right Reverend Dr Joanne Woolway Grenfell, MA, DPhil, following her translation to the See of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich.

Rod was educated at the University of Reading and the London School of Theology, and trained for ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford. He served his title at Christ Church, Spitalfields, in the Stepney Area of the Diocese of London and was ordained priest in 2008.

In 2011 he took up the role of Associate Rector at St Paul’s, Shadwell, also in the Stepney Area of the Diocese of London. In 2014 he was appointed Vicar at St. Peter’s, West Harrow, in the Willesden Area of the Diocese of London.

He has served in his current role as Archdeacon of Llandaff, in the Diocese of Llandaff, in the Church in Wales, since 2021.