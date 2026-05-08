Suffragan Bishop of Brixworth: 8th May 2026

The King has approved the nomination of the Venerable Dr Alexander James Hughes, Archdeacon of Cambridge, in the Diocese of Ely, to the Suffragan See of Brixworth, in the Diocese of Peterborough, in succession to the Right Reverend John Holbrook MA, following his retirement.

Alex was educated at Greyfriars Hall, Oxford and St. Edmund’s College, Cambridge and trained for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge. He served his title at Holy Trinity, Headington Quarry, in the Diocese of Oxford, and was ordained priest in 2001. He was appointed Chaplain to the Bishop of Portsmouth in 2003.

From 2008, Alex served as Priest in charge and Vicar at St Luke & St Peter, Southsea, and was appointed to his current role of Archdeacon of Cambridge, in the Diocese of Ely, in 2014.

He was born in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, though grew up on the south coast of England. His hobbies include riding his Triumph Bonneville motorcycle and running half-marathons.