Submit your personal independent payment appeal online

We are currently testing the service with people who:

want to appeal a decision about a Personal Independent Payment; and

live in one of the following areas: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, East Sussex, Hertfordshire, Kent, the Midlands, Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Suffolk.

You can check if you can use the service by entering the name of your benefit and your post code in the online appeal service before you start your appeal.

With your permission, another person can also help you to make the online appeal, as long as you type in your name on the online appeal form. You can also sign up to receive progress updates by email and text.

Submitting your appeal online means that you do not need to complete and post a paper form. You can access the online appeal service from your computer, mobile phone or tablet. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Once your appeal is submitted it is registered on our case management system by the next working day and transmitted electronically the same day to the Department for Work and Pensions, which is quicker than post.

We are currently testing the online service with a small group of people so that we can get their feedback and make improvements before it is made available more widely.

These changes are part of an over £1 billion programme to transform the court system - making it quicker, more accessible and easier to use for all.