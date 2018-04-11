Submit your evidence to assist Carillion investigation

The Official Receiver is asking for anyone who dealt with Carillion before it went into liquidation to take part in a questionnaire that will help feed into the statutory investigations.

The questionnaire is now live and you have till 9 May 2018 to get your submissions in.

The Official Receiver is responsible for investigating the cause of the insolvency, including any business dealings and affairs, as well as reporting on the conduct of the directors.

The information you provide through the questionnaire will assist the Official Receiver in their enquiries and they want to hear from anyone who did business with the companies in liquidation, whether they are a creditor or not.

There are around 30 questions to answer and it is possible that not all will apply to you. Nonetheless, the Official Receiver will welcome all submissions, even if you cannot remember all the relevant details or do not have a particular document to hand.

The questionnaire is being hosted by the Special Managers, who have been assisting the Official Receiver conduct an orderly liquidation while continuing public services, and will be online for four weeks.

All information provided will be treated as confidential, as well as being kept private and secure.