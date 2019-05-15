Student Loans Company signs Time to Change Employer Pledge

SLC Chief Executive, Paula Sussex, has signed the Time to Change Employer Pledge, renewing the organisation’s commitment to changing attitudes to mental health.

Paula said: “The reality is that the colleague we sit next to every day could be experiencing mental health problems without us even knowing so I’m proud to champion mental health wellbeing and sign the Time to Change Pledge on behalf of the Student Loans Company.

“At SLC we have been working hard to create an environment where people can be open when it comes to talking about mental health. It is so important that we come together as an organisation to tackle this important issue and find practical ways to support employee wellbeing and promote a mentally healthy workplace.”

SLC has been working towards promoting good mental health for a number of years. In 2017 the organisation launched a Mental Health First Aid Network – training over 40 colleagues in mental health first aid (MHFA). The MHFA network work across SLC’s sites in Glasgow, Llandudno Junction and Darlington and are all equipped with the skills to support staff in crisis or distress.

The organisation is also a steering group member of This Is Me Scotland, – a network of organisations who are collaborating to build inclusive workplace cultures, reduce stigma, dispel myths and improve employee well being.