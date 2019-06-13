National Statistics

Student loans for higher and further education - UK comparison

Student loans for higher and further education - a comparison of key statistics across the four different government administrations within the UK

Published 13 June 2019
Student Loans Company

Average Loan Balance on entry into repayment

Average Repayment per year via HMRC

Average Scheduled Repayment per year

Average Voluntary Repayment per year

Outstanding Student Loans Balance

UK Comparison - Pre-Release Access

The amount of student loans paid out has increased every year since they were introduced in 1990. We provide here some charts that give a comparison of key statistics across the four different government administrations within the UK.

