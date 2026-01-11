Stronger parental leave rights to give millions of working families the “security they deserve”

Over 18 million workers across the UK to benefit from stronger protections at work, with most insecure workers set to gain the most.

New day one rights from April confirmed for parental leave, whilst bereaved partners set to gain further rights to paternity leave.

Changes create more secure jobs and raise living standards, ensuring economic growth is felt by working people in every part of the UK.

Millions of workers who were previously denied time off for the birth of their child will become eligible for new day one rights to parental leave from April, through measures being laid in Parliament today (Monday 12 January).

The changes, which stem from the recently passed Employment Rights Act, will see parents no longer be forced to make the heart-wrenching choice between being there for the first weeks of their child’s life or going back to work to avoid losing their job.

An additional 32,000 more dads per year will be able to access Paternity Leave immediately, as a mother would with maternity leave.

This comes as the Government continues its Parental Leave and Pay Review, which will assess the whole system – from maternity and paternity leave to shared parental leave – to see how it can work better for parents and employers.

Around 390,000 people are estimated to be out of work due to caring responsibilities but want a job, including parents. The reforms to parental leave include the right to take Unpaid Parental Leave from the first day in a new job, giving a further 1.5 million parents more flexibility to share caring responsibilities. If even 1% of those out of work were able to take up a part-time job as a result of this move, it could boost economic output by around £150m a year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

For too long, working people were left without the basic rights and security they deserve. That ends now. The changes we’re bringing in will mean every new parent can properly take time off when they have a child, and no one is forced to work while ill just to make ends meet. This is about giving working families the support they need to balance work, health and the cost of living. We’re delivering a modern deal for workers. Stronger sick pay, parental leave from day one, and protections that put dignity back at the heart of work. Because when we respect and reward those who keep Britain running, we build a stronger economy for everyone.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said:

No one should have to worry about whether they can take time off when their baby arrives, or lose pay simply because they’ve fallen ill. Our improvements to sick pay and parental leave are about giving workers and their families the security they deserve. They will ensure our drive for growth reaches everyone through providing secure, fair paying jobs and giving support to people when they need it most.

Following campaigning from individuals such as Aaron Horsey, a new Bereaved Partner’s Paternity Leave will also be introduced from April, providing up to 52 weeks of leave for fathers and partners who lose their partner before their child’s first birthday. This fixes the previously unfair system where bereaved partners had to rely on the compassion of an employer in order to be granted time off to grieve and care for their child.

Aaron Horsey, campaigner for Bereaved Partner’s Paternity Leave, said:

Bereaved Partner’s Paternity Leave ensures that new parents and their employers have a clear route for support at one of the most difficult moments imaginable. It gives them the time and space they need to grieve, care, and begin to rebuild their lives with dignity. By embedding this protection in law, it shows how listening to lived experience can lead to practical, compassionate change that will support families for generations to come.

Analysis published last week showed that over 18 million workers are set to benefit from the Government’s wider Plan to Make Work Pay, with it particularly supporting the lowest-paid workers, those in insecure jobs, and people facing unfair treatment at work.

The benefits in the Employment Rights Act significantly outweigh the costs. By restricting exploitative practices like unscrupulous fire and rehire, and giving more workers access to flexible working and guaranteed hours contracts, this country will see improved worker wellbeing, boosted productivity, and a more level playing field for employers. This is all worth billions of pounds per year and is expected to deliver a small yet positive impact on economic growth.

The government is also bringing in changes to ensure up to 1.3 million additional employees in lower-paid or part-time roles are able to access Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) and make sure everyone can access it from the first day of illness.

This is a substantial shift from the former three-day wait for SSP to kick in, which left people working whilst ill risking increased long-term sickness, one of key factors draining British businesses and the wider economy.

By improving the quality of work and ensuring that everyone has job security when it matters most, the Government is delivering on its mission to drive growth that is felt by everyone.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

The Employment Rights Act will deliver vital common-sense reforms for millions of people across the country – including sick pay for all workers and better leave for parents. Britain will now be brought into line with other countries where workers already have better protections. And crucially, the legislation will give working people the higher living standards and secure incomes that are needed to build a decent life. Good employers will also welcome these changes – the Act protects them from competitors whose business models are built on low-paid, insecure employment.”

Simon Kelleher, Head of Policy and Influencing at Working Families, said:

Day-one rights for paternity and unpaid parental leave are a positive step forward. Removing the 26-week qualifying period means parents can change jobs without losing essential leave entitlements, something we know has held many people back and can trap families in roles that no longer work for them. To build on this progress, we are looking forward to continuing our engagement with the Government’s ongoing Parental Leave Review to ensure all parents can access a meaningful period of leave.

Niall Mackenzie, Acas Chief Executive, said:

It can be hugely stressful if a worker is not paid during an illness or dealing with a major life upheaval like a birth or bereavement. These new measures give greater protections for working people that get ill, and create capacity to handle unpredictable moments when they need it the most. Reducing stress and anxiety for staff can also help support good relationships with employers and support business growth.

