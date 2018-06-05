Stresnil 40 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Pigs - Product defect recall alert

We wish to make wholesalers and veterinarians aware that Elanco Animal Health has issued a recall of Stresnil 40 mg/ml Solution for injection for Pigs (Vm 00006/4141).

Elanco has identified that inconsistencies in the cleaning process have led to low levels of a previous product being carried over into the Stresnil batch listed below:

Product: Stresnil 40 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Pigs - Batch No. PP1466 EXPIRY: 30-09-2019

For further information regarding the recall, please contact Matthew Edwards, email: elanco_orders@lilly.com Tel : 01256 779519