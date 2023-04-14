News story

Strategic Command personnel recognised in Operational Awards List

Members of Strategic Command have been recognised in the Operational Awards List for their services to Defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Strategic Command
Published
14 April 2023

Members of Strategic Command have been recognised in the Operational Awards List for their services to defence. The list recognises the commitment and commendable service of armed forces personnel.

The following individuals have been recognised:

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Royal Air Force Acting Warrant Officer J Putland
  • British Army Staff Sergeant J Johnson
  • British Army Acting Corporal E Duggleby-Cantrell

US Legion of Merit (Degree of Officer)

  • Royal Navy Rear Admiral E Ahlgren OBE

US Bronze Star Medal

  • British Army Major M Hughes

Canadian Meritorious Service Medal

  • British Army Brigadier R Lyne

Canadian Special Service Medal with NATO Bar

  • British Army Major S Tucker

Canadian Special Service Medal with Expedition Bar

  • British Army Captain T Milton

Joint Commander’s Commendation

  • British Army Lieutenant Z Al-Khamiri
  • Royal Air Force Flight Sergeant J Aitchison
  • British Army Staff Sergeant A Capsey
  • Royal Air Force Sergeant J Bailey
  • British Army Lance Corporal W Butler

Team Commendation

  • Force Movements Control Centre Forward (Middle East)
    • Royal Air Force Acting Sergeant R Clement
    • Royal Air Force Acting Corporal T Walker-Reed
Published 14 April 2023