Press release
Statement regarding Grenfell Tower video
Government condemns Grenfell Tower video on social media.
We are aware that a video is trending on social media showing an effigy of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire. The government condemns this video in the strongest terms.
Secretary of State for Communities, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, said:
At a time when the bereaved and survivors are giving testimony to the Grenfell Inquiry and reliving the unimaginable horror of that tragedy, it beggars belief that anyone should do this.
Those responsible for this repugnant material are beneath contempt. I know that the police have been made aware of this video and will work to establish whether any offences have been committed.
I would urge people not to continue to share this video.
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Contact form http://forms.communiti...
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@communities.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media - MHCLG
Twitter - https://twitter.com/mhclg
Flickr - http://www.flickr.com/photos/mhclg
LinkedIn - http://www.linkedin.com/company/mhclg