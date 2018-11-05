Press release

Statement regarding Grenfell Tower video

Government condemns Grenfell Tower video on social media.

Published 5 November 2018
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and The Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP
We are aware that a video is trending on social media showing an effigy of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire. The government condemns this video in the strongest terms.

Secretary of State for Communities, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, said:

At a time when the bereaved and survivors are giving testimony to the Grenfell Inquiry and reliving the unimaginable horror of that tragedy, it beggars belief that anyone should do this.

Those responsible for this repugnant material are beneath contempt. I know that the police have been made aware of this video and will work to establish whether any offences have been committed.

I would urge people not to continue to share this video.

