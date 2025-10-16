Statement on UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean

Since the terrorist attacks against Israel of 7 October 2023, the UK government has been working with partners across the region to secure the release of hostages, including British nationals, who were kidnapped.

In support of these efforts the Ministry of Defence conducted surveillance flights over the Eastern Mediterranean, including operating in air space over Israel and Gaza from December 2023. The surveillance aircraft were always unarmed, did not have a combat role, and were tasked solely to locate hostages.

The UK government strictly controlled what information was passed on and only information relating to hostage rescue was passed to the relevant Israeli authorities.

Following the agreement of the Gaza peace plan between Israel and Hamas, and the release of remaining hostages, the Ministry of Defence has ceased surveillance flights over Gaza. The last fight took place on the 10 October 2025.

We thank our UK personnel for their dedication and professionalism.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP: