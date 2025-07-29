Statement on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the recognition of a Palestinian State: 29 July 2025

Our overwhelming concern is for the Israeli hostages and for the people of Gaza. We must do all we can to end the current suffering and change the situation on the ground.

We demand an immediate ceasefire to stop the slaughter, that the UN be allowed to send humanitarian assistance into Gaza on a continuing basis to prevent starvation, and the immediate release of the hostages. We support the US, Qatari and Egyptian governments in their attempts to bring about a ceasefire.

We also need a comprehensive plan to end this misery and to get to a long-term settlement. We are committed to working together with our international partners to develop a credible peace plan for the next phase in Gaza that establishes transitional governance and security arrangements, and ensures the delivery of humanitarian aid at the necessary scale. This must be accompanied by the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the removal of Hamas leadership from Gaza as key steps towards a negotiated two-state solution. We welcome the steps announced by President Abbas and these should be the basis for a comprehensive reform of the PA.

We have long been committed to recognising a state of Palestine. As our election manifesto said, Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. It is not in the gift of any neighbour and is also essential to the long-term security of Israel. We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

Hamas are a terrorist organisation responsible for the October 7th atrocities. They must never be rewarded. We have been unequivocal in our condemnation of those evil attacks, and our support for the right of the State of Israel to self-defence. Hamas must immediately release all the hostages, sign up to an immediate ceasefire, accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza, and commit to disarmament.

We are determined to protect the viability of the two-state solution, and so we will recognise the state of Palestine in September before UNGA;

unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza and commits to a long term sustainable peace, including through allowing the UN to restart without delay the supply of humanitarian support to the people of Gaza to end starvation, agreeing to a ceasefire, and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank.

We will make an assessment ahead of UNGA on how far the parties have met these steps. No one side will have a veto on recognition through their actions or inactions.

But recognition by itself will not change the situation on the ground.

We are therefore taking additional immediate steps to alleviate the humanitarian situation, including air drops of humanitarian supplies along with Jordan, and getting injured children out of Gaza and into British hospitals alongside pressing strongly for UN deliveries of humanitarian assistance to resume.

We also believe that a ceasefire will not last without urgent work on governance and security in Gaza, and the prospect of a long-term political settlement. We are therefore preparing a plan with our key allies for longer-term political negotiations and a two-state solution.