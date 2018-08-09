Statement on targeting of opposition supporters in Zimbabwe

Minister of State Harriett Baldwin said:

I am deeply concerned that the Zimbabwean security forces continue to target opposition supporters. I am following the case of Tendai Biti, a senior opposition figure who has been taken into custody by the Zimbabwean authorities and is facing criminal charges. The UK is watching closely how Mr Biti is treated and our Ambassador in Harare has made this clear to the government. We will continue to raise his case.

The government of Zimbabwe has the responsibility to ensure that the physical safety, and the human and constitutional rights of all of Zimbabwe’s citizens are protected.

Once again, I urge all parties to ensure calm in the post-election period while any challenges to the result of the elections are resolved.