Press release

Statement on OSCE report on Russian presidential election

FCO statement on the OSCE report into the Russian presidential election

Published 20 March 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
placeholder

An FCO spokesperson said:

The OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission to the Russian Presidential elections has now issued their initial report.

The report makes clear that restrictions on fundamental freedoms, in particular freedom of expression and assembly, including the detention of activists, resulted in a lack of genuine competition in the election. The Russian Central Election Commission also placed restrictions on candidate registration, and President Putin benefited from dominating coverage in the state media.

We continue to call on the Russian Government to comply with its international commitments in the Council of Europe and OSCE to ensure respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression.

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 20 March 2018

Related content