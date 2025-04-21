Statement from the Prime Minister following the death of Pope Francis

I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis.

His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.

Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.

That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.

With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.

My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church. May His Holiness Rest in Peace.