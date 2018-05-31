Statement from Sir Mark Sedwill on the briefing to Ambassadors to OPCW

Today I briefed a number of Ambassadors from State Parties to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

We recognised that the global norm against chemical weapons use is being threatened. The United Kingdom is working alongside our partner states to strengthen the OPCW’s existing mechanisms.

We welcome strong initial support from the international community in response to our request for a Conference of State Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in June. We are confident that states will recognise this threat - that respects no borders - and act in defence of human dignity.

I look forward to further close cooperation with our international partners. We can prevent impunity for the use of chemical weapons, but only by acting together.