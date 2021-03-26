Statement following the seventh meeting of the Ireland / Northern Ireland Specialised Committee

The seventh meeting of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Specialised Committee was held today via video conference and co-chaired by officials from the UK Government and the European Commission. It took place in a constructive atmosphere.

A representative from the Northern Ireland Executive also attended as part of the UK delegation in line with the commitment made in the New Decade, New Approach deal.

The UK and EU took stock of the outstanding issues raised by both parties and discussed the way forward. The UK made clear that continued progress would require action from the EU as well as the UK. Accordingly, the UK set out its expectation that establishment of an agreed work programme would help to ensure the acceptable resolution of those issues in a way that ensured minimum disruption to everyday life in Northern Ireland.

The UK also welcomed the EU’s commitment jointly to engage with business, civil society and other stakeholders in Northern Ireland. They agreed that there should be further dialogue in the coming weeks.

Noting the need for ongoing engagement and the need to make meaningful progress in a constructive fashion, the UK and EU agreed to remain in regular contact over the coming weeks.

In taking this work forward, the UK continues to be clear that the operation of the Protocol must take place in a proportionate and pragmatic way, capable of maintaining cross-community confidence, and consistent with the overriding need to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions, including East / West as well as North / South.