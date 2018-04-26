Statement by International Development Secretary on Save the Children

Press release
Statement by International Development Secretary on funding to Save the Children UK
International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:
Following the launch of a statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission, Save the Children UK has decided to withdraw from bidding for new UK Government funding until DFID is satisfied that they can meet the high standards we expect of all our partners.
I am committed to driving up standards across the aid sector and I expect every organisation that we work with to have rigorous reporting and complaints mechanisms in place to protect beneficiaries and employees alike.
