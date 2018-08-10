Special Recognition for Ministry of Defence Police Inspector Anne Turner

Inspector Anne Turner, a training manager in the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Operational Capability Centre in Scotland, was presented with a Special Recognition Award by the British Association for Women in Policing (BAWP) at their awards ceremony in June. There were 247 nominees for the awards from 34 forces.

Sponsored by Deloitte, Anne’s award category was open to male and female nominees, either within policing or in partnership with the community who have made ‘a significant contribution to gender equality or service to females’.

A normal day for Anne in the office.

Anne was nominated for her dedication and commitment to MDP training (and in particular police firearms training) throughout her career, and more specifically for the work she has done to support female officers. Anne has always been viewed as a role model by her female colleagues in the MDP and says that: