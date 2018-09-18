Southampton paedophile jailed after Solicitor General’s referral

A man who sexually assaulted a young girl on repeated occasions has been jailed after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

Antonio Lawrie, now 22, sexually assaulted the victim at least 16 times over a period of several months. Lawrie was reported to the police when a witness saw him with his hand under the victim’s dress.

Lawrie was originally sentenced at Southampton Crown Court in June, where he was given 2 years imprisonment suspended for 2 years. He was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity, and put on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 3 years immediate imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“Lawrie carried out a campaign of sexual assault against a young girl, and I hope that she will take some comfort from the increased sentence today. Lawrie continues to pose a threat to other children, and it is therefore important that he serves an immediate custodial sentence.”