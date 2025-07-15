Soldier of the Highland Light Infantry rededicated in France

The moving service, organised by the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), took place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC’s) Canadian Cemetery No.2, where a new headstone bearing his name was unveiled.

The family of 2Lt Macintyre with the military party at his graveside. Crown Copyright.

JCCC Caseworker Alexia Clark said:

I am so pleased to have been involved in the final chapter of the story of John Taylor Macintyre. Being able to rededicate his grave, with a new headstone bearing his name, and in the presence of his family is a very special occasion to be a part of. I am grateful to the researcher who originally submitted the case which has brought us to this point.

Second Lieutenant Macintyre shipped out to France in November 1914, coincidentally on the same vessel as his brother Duncan, who served with the Cameronians. John spent the duration of the war on the Western Front, returning home only for brief periods of leave and to recuperate following a gas attack in the summer of 1917.

During that summer, the 18th Battalion Highland Light Infantry were rotating in and out of the front line near Lempire, on the edge of the Somme sector. The battalion was tasked with capturing and holding Guillemont Farm, and it was during one of many actions linked to this objective that John died on 25 August 1917. He was listed as wounded and missing following the engagement.

In November 1931, the body of an unknown officer was recovered close to Guillemont Farm. His badges and buttons identified him as an officer of the 9th Highland Light Infantry, but he carried nothing that could identify him by name. He was reburied at Canadian Cemetery No.2 at Neuville St Vaast as an unknown officer. Recent research has conclusively identified this unknown soldier as John Taylor Macintyre.

The CWGC has placed a new headstone on the grave and will continue to care for it in perpetuity.

Katie Palmer, Records Officer at CWGC, said: