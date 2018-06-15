Social Security Advisory Committee: Professor Sir Ian Diamond appointed as next Chair

Sir Ian will take up post on 1 August 2018 after the current Chair of the Social Security Advisory Committee ( SSAC ), Paul Gray CB, stands down.

Esther McVey said:

I am delighted to welcome Sir Ian to the role of SSAC Chair. He will bring a wealth of relevant experience and skills to the role. I look forward to working with Sir Ian, and am confident that the committee will continue to provide valuable advice under his leadership. I would also like to thank the committee’s outgoing Chair, Paul Gray CB, for the high quality and constructive support that has been provided to the department over the past 6 years. I wish him every success in his future endeavours when he stands down from the committee in July.

Sir Ian Diamond said:

I am delighted to have been invited to become the next Chair of SSAC , indeed, I consider it to be a privilege. Social security touches on the lives of everyone over the course of a lifetime, therefore the committee has an important responsibility to provide high quality and evidence-based advice to government. I look forward to rising to that challenge, supported by the wealth of talent that already exists within the committee’s current membership.

The Social Security Advisory Committee

The Social Security Advisory Committee is an independent advisory body of the Department for Work and Pensions. The committee’s role is to:

give advice on social security issues

scrutinise and report on social security regulations (including tax credits)

consider and advise on any matters referred to it by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions or the Northern Ireland Department for Communities

The post of SSAC Chair attracts a salary of £22,000 per annum for a time commitment of at least 5 days per month. Professor Sir Ian Diamond has waived his entitlement to this remuneration.

The Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments regulates all appointments made by the Secretary of State to the Social Security Advisory Committee. The post of SSAC Chair is subject to pre-appointment scrutiny by the Work and Pensions Select Committee.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, who was knighted in 2013 for his services to social science and higher education, is the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen. He also holds the following non-executive roles:

Chair of British Universities and Colleges Sport

Deputy Chair and Chair of the Audit Committee, Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS)

Chair of Department for International Development (DFID) Research Advisory Group

Trustee, National Centre for Social Research

Trustee, Iona Cathedral Trust

Trustee, Population Investigation Committee

Chair of Edinburgh College of Further Education

Chair of Plan International UK

Board Member, UK Research and Innovation

Board Member, UK Statistics Authority

Board Member, University of Aberystwyth

