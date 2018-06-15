Press release
Social Security Advisory Committee: Professor Sir Ian Diamond appointed as next Chair
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, the Rt Hon Esther McVey, has announced that Professor Sir Ian Diamond has been appointed the next Chair of SSAC.
Sir Ian will take up post on 1 August 2018 after the current Chair of the Social Security Advisory Committee (SSAC), Paul Gray CB, stands down.
Esther McVey said:
I am delighted to welcome Sir Ian to the role of SSAC Chair. He will bring a wealth of relevant experience and skills to the role. I look forward to working with Sir Ian, and am confident that the committee will continue to provide valuable advice under his leadership.
I would also like to thank the committee’s outgoing Chair, Paul Gray CB, for the high quality and constructive support that has been provided to the department over the past 6 years. I wish him every success in his future endeavours when he stands down from the committee in July.
Sir Ian Diamond said:
I am delighted to have been invited to become the next Chair of SSAC, indeed, I consider it to be a privilege. Social security touches on the lives of everyone over the course of a lifetime, therefore the committee has an important responsibility to provide high quality and evidence-based advice to government. I look forward to rising to that challenge, supported by the wealth of talent that already exists within the committee’s current membership.
The Social Security Advisory Committee
The Social Security Advisory Committee is an independent advisory body of the Department for Work and Pensions. The committee’s role is to:
- give advice on social security issues
- scrutinise and report on social security regulations (including tax credits)
- consider and advise on any matters referred to it by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions or the Northern Ireland Department for Communities
The post of SSAC Chair attracts a salary of £22,000 per annum for a time commitment of at least 5 days per month. Professor Sir Ian Diamond has waived his entitlement to this remuneration.
The Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments regulates all appointments made by the Secretary of State to the Social Security Advisory Committee. The post of SSAC Chair is subject to pre-appointment scrutiny by the Work and Pensions Select Committee.
Professor Sir Ian Diamond
Professor Sir Ian Diamond, who was knighted in 2013 for his services to social science and higher education, is the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen. He also holds the following non-executive roles:
- Chair of British Universities and Colleges Sport
- Deputy Chair and Chair of the Audit Committee, Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS)
- Chair of Department for International Development (DFID) Research Advisory Group
- Trustee, National Centre for Social Research
- Trustee, Iona Cathedral Trust
- Trustee, Population Investigation Committee
- Chair of Edinburgh College of Further Education
- Chair of Plan International UK
- Board Member, UK Research and Innovation
- Board Member, UK Statistics Authority
- Board Member, University of Aberystwyth
Professor Sir Ian Diamond takes up his 5-year appointment as SSAC Chair from 1 August 2018. Current Chair, Paul Gray CB, stands down on 31 July 2018.
