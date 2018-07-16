Social Mobility Commissioner opportunities

Dame Martina Milburn, the new Chair of the Social Mobility Commission, is appointing a new team of commissioners to join her in driving action on social mobility around the country.

Commissioner roles are open to people from all backgrounds and all areas of the country. We are looking for people who are passionate about creating a fairer society. We are seeking diversity of thought – from experts in the field of social mobility, to young people on their social mobility journey, to people with a drive to make change happen, to current apprentices. We encourage you to put forward an application even if you don’t think a public appointment is for you – this could be the opportunity you have been waiting for to make a real difference to people’s lives.

Each role is for approximately one day a month, paid at £250 a day plus travel and other expenses. The applications process is open until 11pm on Wednesday 25 July. You can find out more about the role and apply on the Centre for Public Appointments website.

These roles are an exciting opportunity to shape the social mobility agenda over the coming years, helping the achievement of the government’s goal of improving social mobility and acting as an advocate for this important issue.

Successful candidates will be responsible for helping the chair fulfil the commission’s remit promptly and properly.

As a commissioner, you will:

actively engage with the business of the commission, contributing your knowledge and experience in order to shape and enhance its work

comment on and contribute to the commission’s major research reports and publications, including its annual report which is laid before Parliament

build and maintain effective working relationships with the chair, the other commissioners, and the Secretariat, to ensure that the commission works effectively to fulfil its remit

act as an advocate for the social mobility agenda, helping to drive a culture of change both within and outside government and building effective relationships with relevant stakeholders *act as a representative of the commission, espousing its values and work

Dame Martina Milburn said: